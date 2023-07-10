Submit Release
Juvenile Fails to Return to Eckerd Connects Following Home Visit in Harnett County

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention reports that a committed youth in community-based commitment at Eckerd Connect in Candor failed to return following a scheduled home visit.  

The juvenile is identified as Malachi W. and was last seen Sunday, July 9 at 5:14 p.m. at 78 Overby Court in Fuquay-Varina. The juvenile’s home county is Harnett County. The division has notified local law enforcement and is cooperating fully with the investigation. 

Division officials have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public, due to the juvenile’s prior history of unpredictable behavior. 

The most recently taken photograph of the juvenile is below. Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.

For additional information, please contact Matthew Debnam with the Department of Public Safety’s Communications Office.

