Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm Carr Riggs & Ingram Announces New Leadership in Birmingham

A photo of Chris Cain, the new partner-in-charge of CRI's Birmingham office location.

— Scott Schumpert

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named Chris Cain as the partner-in-charge of their Birmingham area practice. Chris succeeds Brian Barksdale, who held this role for many years, as the partner-in-charge of the CRI Birmingham practice unit.

“Chris is the ideal and logical person to lead our Birmingham practice unit into the future,” commented CRI’s Central Region President Scott Schumpert. “He’s invested most of his career at CRI, knows the Birmingham market, and has a strong understanding of our profession, a strategic mindset, and is committed to relationship building inside and outside of the firm. Undoubtedly, he will foster a culture of excellence and mentorship, further nurturing and developing talent in the Birmingham office, and provide our team and clients with the guidance they need to reach their full potential.”

Bringing almost 25 years of experience, Chris provides risk advisory services, including internal audit, regulatory compliance, loan review, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act (FDICIA) implementation, and external audits to various financial institutions with assets ranging in size from $75 million to over $4 billion. Chris is involved in several local community organizations, serving on boards for the Birmingham Children’s Theatre, The Art Fund of Birmingham, Inc., and the Finance Committee of the Birmingham Museum of Art. He was named to the Birmingham Business Journal’s Birmingham Top 40 Under 40 list in 2012 and participated in Leadership Vestavia Hills from 2014 to 2015. Chris and his wife reside in the Birmingham area. To learn more about Chris Cain and CRI, please visit CRIcpa.com.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 35 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm.

