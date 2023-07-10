Submit Release
Medical reimbursement opinion filing Monday

In County of Santa Clara, when the court granted review in July 2022, it limited the issue to: “Is Santa Clara County immune under the Government Claims Act from an action seeking reimbursement for emergency medical care provided to persons covered by the county’s health care service plan?” 

