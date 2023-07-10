(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court held that whistleblower protection also can apply when an employee reports a violation to the person responsible for the unlawful conduct, as well as when an employee reports a violation that was already reported by another employee, according to Hunton Andrews Kurth's Emily Burkhardt Vicente and Karen Jennings Evans.
You just read:
California’s Whistleblower Law Applies Even When Employees Report Unlawful Conduct That the Recipient Already Knew
