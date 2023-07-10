Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $2.5 Million for Re-Entry Workforce Training Grants for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals  

Lowell, Massachusetts — July 10, 2023 – The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced $2,595,450 for re-entry workforce training grants awarded to 14 organizations to help train 287 formerly incarcerated individuals returning to the workforce in occupations including clean energy, hospitality, and manufacturing.

“These grants will help ensure that individuals re-entering our communities have access to meaningful career pathways to set themselves up for success in this next chapter of their lives and obtain new skills and experience in high-demand industries,” said Governor Maura Healey. “At the same time, we can connect employers with skilled talent to help them meet their workforce needs.”

“We’re proud to award these grants to these organizations that go above and beyond to support individuals re-entering their communities and ensure they have the resources they need to succeed,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “This is a unique opportunity to connect people with job training in critical industries and expand our skilled talent pool for employers.”

The Re-Entry Workforce Development Demonstration Grants Program is a state funded initiative of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and is administered by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development’s Commonwealth Corporation (Comm Corp). The initiative aims to improve workforce outcomes for individuals returning to their communities after incarceration. Comm Corp recently released its FY 2023 Legislative Report, highlighting the impact of the Re-Entry Workforce Development Demonstration Grants Program.

“Workforce challenges persist across the Commonwealth, across industries, and are impacting businesses large and small. That’s why the Healey-Driscoll Administration and I are excited to announce these grant awards to deliver valuable job training and meaningful outcomes for formerly incarcerated individuals in Massachusetts,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones. “These awardee organizations are key partners for the Commonwealth as we work to strengthen the Commonwealth’s workforce. I congratulate them on receiving this grant and look forward to continuing the work as they implement these funds.”

“This significant investment in re-entry programs will empower individuals returning from incarceration and transform outcomes. Access to meaningful programs and equitable pathways advance successful reentry, disrupt cycles of economic adversity, and strengthen communities,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “We commend the grant awardees for their dedication and tireless efforts to deliver these life-changing programs designed to improve people’s lives and reduce recidivism.”

The proposed programs aim to create pathways to securing employment for the returning citizens with business partners in high-demand industry fields including manufacturing, construction, transportation, food services, and hospitality.

The following is a complete list of the organizations awarded Re-Entry Workforce Development Demonstration Program grants for Fiscal Year 2023:

Bridge Club of Greater Lowell, Lowell: $200,000

Bridge Club of Greater Lowell will partner with Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office to offer a training program with a focus on the manufacturing services industry. Successful program graduates will be placed in roles as warehouse workers, machine operators, and package handlers at Spruce Environmental Technologies Inc. and Westrock.

Community Action Pioneer Valley, Greenfield: $160,000

Community Action Pioneer Valley will partner with Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office to offer a training program with a focus on the manufacturing industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into production occupation roles at Deerfield Packaging/Mayhew Steel, The Western MA Food Processing Center at the Franklin County Community Development Corporation, Quabbin Wire, and Cable Company, Inc.

Community Work Services, Boston: $200,000

Community Work Services will partner with Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department to offer a training program with a focus on the clean energy solar technology, culinary arts, and hospitality industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into roles as solar photovoltaic installers/technicians and terraponic farm to table workers at Nexamp and Finesse Hospitality.

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation, Boston: $200,000

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation will partner with Suffolk County House of Correction to offer a training program with a focus on the manufacturing industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into roles as production assistants at Cycling 1854 and Chop Value.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Greenfield: $200,000

Franklin County Sheriff's Office will partner with Greenfield District Court Probation to offer a training program with a focus on the food service industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into food preparation roles at Mesa Verde and People’s Pint.

MassHire Greater Lowell Workforce Board, Lowell: $200,000

MassHire Greater Lowell Workforce Board will partner with Billerica House of Correction to offer a training program with a focus on the social services and manufacturing industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into roles as recovery coaches, outreach workers, and machine operators at Thrive Communities and 4 in 1 Company.

New England Culinary Arts Training, Boston: $200,000

New England Culinary Arts Training will partner with Suffolk County House of Correction, Boston Pre-Release Center, and Norfolk County Sheriff's Office to offer a training program with a focus on the food service and hospitality industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into roles as line cooks, prep cooks, sous chefs, and first-line food prep supervisors at Tatte, Highgate Hospitality, and Travelers Hospitality Group.

Norfolk County Sheriff's Office, Dedham: $35,450

Norfolk County Sheriff's Office will offer a training program with a focus on the carpentry industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into roles as carpenters at North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund.

Positive Action Against Chemical Addiction, Inc., New Bedford: $200,000

Positive Action Against Chemical Addiction, Inc. will partner with Bristol County Sheriff’s Office and New Bedford District Court Probation to offer a training program with a focus on the health care/addiction treatment and services industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into roles as community health workers, recovery specialists, recovery coaches, recovery counselors, peer navigators, and outreach workers at High Point Treatment Center, PAACA – Common Grounds Café, Recovery Connection, Ignite Recovery, Seven Hills Foundation, and There Is a Solution.

Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester: $200,000

Quinsigamond Community College will partner with Worcester County Sheriff’s Office to offer a training program with a focus on the culinary industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into food preparation roles at Massachusetts Restaurant Association and Snapchef.

STRIVE Boston, Boston: $200,000

STRIVE Boston will partner with Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office to offer a training program with a focus on the health care and social assistance industry. Successful program graduates will be placed into roles as security, patient transport and attendance, food and environmental services, direct and relief staff, and therapeutic mentors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Justice Resource Institute.

Uncornered, Dorchester: $200,000

Uncornered will partner with Suffolk County House of Correction to offer a training program with a focus on the health care and social assistance industry. Successful program graduates will be placed in roles as social and human service assistants at InnerCity Weightlifting and Uncornered.

Urban Impact Initiative Massachusetts, Springfield: $200,000

Urban Impact Initiative Massachusetts will partner with Hampden County Sheriff’s Department to offer a training program with a focus on the building trades, construction, CDL, and hospitality industry. Successful program graduates will be placed in roles as light truck drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, cooks, and customer service workers at S-Cel-O Painting and Supplier and The Artist Café.

WeReach, East Boston: $200,000

WeReach will partner with Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department to offer a training program with a focus on the information technology industry. Successful program graduates will be placed in cyber security support technician roles at Boston Project, Truly Given, Roads Consulting Group, and DPV Transportation.

###