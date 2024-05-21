Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for April 2024 

BOSTON — Local unemployment rates decreased in all twenty-four labor market areas in the state during the month of April 2024 compared to March 2024, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to April 2023, the rates were up in twenty of twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which employment estimates are published, all fifteen NECTA areas gained jobs compared to the previous month. The largest percentage increases occurred in the Barnstable Town (+2.8%), Pittsfield (+1.5%), and New Bedford (+1.2%) areas.

From April 2023 to April 2024, eight areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Barnstable Town (+3.9%), Pittsfield (+2.3%), and Lynn-Saugus-Marblehead (+1.6%) areas.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed a decrease of -500 jobs in April, and an over-the-year gain of 21,800 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for April 2024 was 3.1%, down 0.4 percentage points from the revised March 2024 estimate and was the 0.4 percentage points below the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.5%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of April 2024 was 2.9%, unchanged compared to the revised March 2024 estimate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2024 increased by 0.1 percentage point over-the-month to 3.9%.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodologies specified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

NOTES: The preliminary May 2024 and the revised April 2024 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimate for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, June 21, 2024; local unemployment statistics for May 2024 will be released on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Detailed labor market information is available at http://www.mass.gov/EconomicResearch. See the 2024 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

###