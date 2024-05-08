Executive Office of Veterans Services, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development Celebrate Partnership with Amazon at the 100K Hiring Milestone Event 

Boston, MA — The Executive Office of Veterans Services (EOVS), in partnership and the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD), today attended the celebration of Amazon's commitment to hiring 100,000 veterans and military spouses. The event also marked the launch of several initiatives by the newly established Veterans Education, Employment and Training (VEET) Office within EOVS and highlighted updates on enhanced workforce development collaborations with EOLWD.

"Today's celebration not only marks Amazon’s significant achievement but also underscores our expanded commitment to supporting veterans through the VEET program and collaboration with EOLWD. These initiatives are crucial for bridging the gap between military service and civilian careers," said Secretary Jon Santiago of the Executive Office of Veterans Services.

"The Healey-Driscoll Administration is dedicated to working collaboratively to prepare and connect veterans to career training programs and employment opportunities," said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “Building on the state’s workforce agenda, we are leveraging federal, state, and local resources through EOVS, EOLWD’s MassHire Department of Career Services, and businesses and labor to unlock meaningful careers for Massachusetts veterans.”

Veterans Employment, Education, and Training Program Initiatives

Launched in the summer of 2023, the Veterans Education, Employment, and Training (VEET) Office has become crucial in connecting veteran and military-affiliated residents of Massachusetts with education, training, and employment opportunities.

A standout feature of today’s event was Secretary Santiago’s announcement of the Veteran Ready Business (VRB) program. Aimed at educating Massachusetts employers on the advantages of hiring veterans, the VRB program will offer certification to businesses that demonstrate a commitment to integrating veterans into their workforce. Any business registered in Massachusetts can apply for this certificate. To be VRB Certified, you will need to complete:

'Certificate of Good Standing' from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR);

'Vets at Work' online course;

Sign the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Pledge (ESGR Pledge).

In March 2024, EOVS announced its sponsorship of Veterans CARE (VetsCARE), a program supporting veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and military sexual trauma (MST). By April 2024, the program extended its eligibility to include veterans with Total Disability based on Individual Unemployability (TDIU) status from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), aiding those fully compensated for employment difficulties related to service-connected health issues.

In January, VEET hosted the first-ever Veterans Education Conference at Worcester State University, successfully bringing together School Certifying Officials (SCOs) and administrators from public and private institutions of higher learning across Massachusetts. A significant outcome of this conference was the creation of the Student Veteran Council (SVC), which was announced today. This initiative aims to empower student veterans to take on leadership roles and influence veteran affairs throughout Massachusetts. The council will consist of up to 30 student representatives, serving as the voice for student veterans on their campuses and establishing a direct line to the EOVS. Applications for the council are currently open and will close on September 27, 2024.

Strengthening Workforce Development through EOVS and EOLWD Collaboration

The MassHire Jobs for Veterans State Grant (JVSG) program addresses employment barriers for veterans, particularly those receiving Chapter 115 benefits from the Commonwealth. MassHire's Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialists (DVOPs) provide crucial services to these veterans.

A new partnership between EOLWD and EOVS aims to enhance these services. This collaboration focuses on assisting municipal Veteran Service Officers (VSOs) in creating employment plans and mitigating barriers, thereby reducing stress for both veterans and VSOs.

Additionally, MassHire has recently employed two Local Veteran Employment Representatives (LVERs) who collaborate with employers to create job opportunities for veterans and develop programs such as On-the-Job training and Apprenticeships. These initiatives are designed to align employer needs with the skills of transitioning service members, facilitating their integration into the workforce before they leave active duty.

Celebrating Amazon’s Commitment to Veterans

In 2021, Amazon pledged to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses worldwide by 2024. As of January 2024, they have exceeded that goal. The 100,000th veteran hire is based out of the newly opened BOS3 fulfillment center in North Andover. The event provided an opportunity to meet Marleny Dc Martinez Reyes, the 100,000th hire, along with several other distinguished veterans and military spouses currently working at Amazon.

“We are very proud of our sustained commitment to supporting veterans and their families, especially here in Massachusetts,” said Jerome Smith, Amazon’s head of community affairs in New England. “Beyond our hiring efforts and this incredible milestone, we are always seeking ways to lift up veterans and provide resources for their success during and after their service.”

In recognition of the milestone, Amazon announced a $50,000 donation to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, a home-grown business accelerator for our military veterans and Gold Star Family entrepreneurs. The program inspires and educates veterans to establish their own businesses and ventures and provides dedicated resources and opportunities for them to establish and grow their own businesses.

Click here to view Secretary Santiago and Secretary Jones’ remarks.

Visit mass.gov for more information on MassHire or the Veterans Employment, Education, and Training program.

