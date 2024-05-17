Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates for April 2024 

BOSTON — The state’s April total unemployment rate was 2.9 percent, unchanged from the revised March estimate of 2.9 percent, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday. The Massachusetts unemployment rate was 1.0 percentage points lower than the national rate of 3.9 percent reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Over-the-year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 0.3 percentage points.

The labor force increased by an estimated 12,200 from the revised estimate of 3,757,000 in March, with 10,100 residents more employed and 1,900 more residents unemployed over-the-month. The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – increased 0.2 percentage points over-the-month, to 65.1 percent. Compared to April 2023, the labor force participation rate was unchanged.

The BLS preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts lost 500 jobs in April. This follows March’s revised loss of 4,100 jobs. The largest over-the-month private sector job gains were in Education and Health Services, Professional, Scientific, and Business Services, and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities. Employment now stands at 3,733,000. Massachusetts gained 669,500 jobs since the employment low in April 2020.

From April 2023 to April 2024, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 21,800 jobs. The largest over-the-year gains occurred in Education and Health Services, Leisure and Hospitality, and Government.

April 2024 Employment Overview

Education and Health Services gained 1,900 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 17,900 were added.

Professional, Scientific, and Business Services gained 800 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 5,500 were lost.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 600 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 2,100 were lost.

Construction gained 200 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 4,000 were added.

Government gained 200 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 5,100 were added.

Information lost 200 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 4,400 were lost.

Financial Activities lost 500 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 200 were added.

Manufacturing lost 600 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 3,500 were lost.

Other Services lost 900 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 3,300 were added.

Leisure and Hospitality lost 1,900 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 6,800 were added.

Labor Force Overview

The April estimates show 3,659,900 Massachusetts residents were employed and 109,200 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,769,200. The unemployment rate at 2.9 percent was unchanged from the revised March rate of 2.9 percent. Over-the-month, the April labor force increased by 12,200 from 3,757,000 in March, with 10,100 more residents employed and 1,900 more residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of the working age population employed and unemployed, increased by 0.2 percentage points to 65.1 percent. The labor force was up 21,300 from the April 2023 estimate of 3,747,900 following the annual revision, with 33,600 more employed residents, and 12,400 fewer unemployed residents.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

NOTES:

The labor force is the sum of the numbers of employed residents and those unemployed, that is, residents not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks. Estimates may not add up to the total labor force due to rounding.

For further information on seasonal adjustment methodology, please refer to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website https://www.bls.gov.

The preliminary May 2024 and revised April 2024 unemployment rate, labor force, and job estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, June 21, 2024. See the 2024 Media Advisory annual schedule for a complete list of release dates.

Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/economicresearch.

