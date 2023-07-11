Submit Release
Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Nutrition, Dietary Supplements Industry Expected Tremendous Growth

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leading global brand management firm, anticipates significant growth in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. As the global demand for tailor-made nutritional products continues to rise, NPI remains at the forefront of helping manufacturers launch and expand their products' distribution in the highly lucrative U.S. retail market.

According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global dietary supplements market is projected to reach an estimated value of $128.64 billion by 2028, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.68% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing awareness among consumers worldwide about the benefits of personalized nutrition and the positive impact it has on overall well-being.

"The health and wellness sector is growing fast," states Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. "With annual sales exceeding $450 billion and a robust 5 percent growth rate, this industry presents significant opportunities for product manufacturers.”

Recognizing these obstacles, Mitch Gould developed the innovative "Evolution of Distribution" system, which serves as a gateway for international and domestic health and wellness brands to access the U.S. retail market efficiently and effectively. NPI provides a comprehensive suite of services, including a veteran sales team, marketing support, and operational and logistical assistance.

"At NPI, we become the national headquarters for our clients," emphasizes Gould. "Through our platform, we offer speed to market and affordability, addressing the common concerns faced by many manufacturers looking to establish a foothold in the United States.”

To ensure successful product launches and effective market penetration, NPI collaborates closely with its sister company, InHealth Media (IHM), which specializes in marketing campaigns. IHM employs a range of strategies, such as TV promotions, press releases, social media engagement, earned media, and targeted advertising, to introduce NPI's clients to both retailers and consumers.

"Our marketing campaigns, including TV appearances on lifestyle news shows and social media promotions, reach a vast audience of over 100 million potential TV households," explains Gould. "We leverage these channels to educate consumers and retailers about our clients' exceptional products.”

For more information about Nutritional Products International and its comprehensive range of services, please visit NutriCompany.com.

MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

