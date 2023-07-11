Shop HBD Creates Hotel Niche in Consumer Bed Market
Shop HBD is revolutionizing the bed market by enabling consumer purchase of the specialty models used by high-end hotels.
I've never slept better in my life!”MILL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop HBD, the premier online destination for customers seeking to purchase the luxury beds found at renowned hotels, has set its sights on hospitality as a key differentiator. Recognizing that many guests at fine hotels express an interest in purchasing the same hotel bed model for their own home, Shop HBD focuses exclusively on these Hospitality Series bed models. In this way, Shop HBD aims to revolutionize the way people experience rest and relaxation at home.
— Kristin B., Chicago IL
Manufactured exclusively by Sealy® and Stearns & Foster®, these mattresses are crafted to luxury hotel standards of excellence. "Our vision for Shop HBD is to provide individuals with the opportunity to transform their sleep experience into something truly extraordinary," said Patrick Stratton, Director of Sales for Shop HBD. "We have carefully curated a selection of beds found in some of the finest hotels in the world, ensuring that our customers can enjoy the same level of luxury, comfort, and support in their own homes."
These Hospitality Series sleep systems are produced to withstand more rigorous use than normal retail beds. They go through special testing to ensure that they will stand up to the demands of commercial applications. There may also be stricter fire retardancy code requirements for the Hospitality industry sleep system’s internal upholstery and covers.
While these beds are not available in retail stores, they come with the same extensive warranty as the regular Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® beds. Because these beds are not sold in retail stores, each bed must be made to order. After the manufacturing and quality control processes are complete, the bed is sent to a local delivery agent, who arranges for a delivery time directly with the customer. All Shop HBD beds include free “white glove” delivery, meaning the agents set up the bed right in the customer's home.
About Shop HBD:
Shop HBD is a premier online destination specializing in Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® luxury beds. With a focus on exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and design, Shop HBD allows customers to experience the indulgence and comfort of luxury hotel beds in the comfort of their own homes.
