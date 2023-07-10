Learn how MDC's Andy Dalton Shooting Range operates at July 18 virtual program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – There’s much more to operating a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shooting range than opening and closing the entrance gates and making sure all shooters are in their appropriate areas.

People who want a behind-the-scenes look at how MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center operates should sign up for the July 18 MDC virtual program “Dalton Happening: July.” This free online event will be 12:30-1 p.m. and is being put on by MDC’s Dalton Range staff. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192512

At this free online program, MDC Community Education Assistant Stacia Skinner and MDC Outdoor Education Specialist Ali Underwood will provide an inside view of the Dalton Range. They’ll show how the trap and skeet machines are cared for, how the target frames are maintained, what happens to the spent shell casings, and a variety of other duties that are involved in the upkeep of an MDC shooting range. Skinner and Underwood will also discuss the types of programs that are held in the Dalton Range’s 50-seat classroom and will have information on what programs will be held at the range in the coming weeks and how people can sign up for them.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located in Greene County near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Dalton Range and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.