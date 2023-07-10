Beachfront Duplex on the Gulf of Mexico to be Sold at Online Auction July 18th
Located on Manasota Key in Englewood, this beachfront property in Florida will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $750K.ENGLEWOOD, FL, US, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming July 18th online auction for the Gulf Front Duplex on Manasota Key in Englewood, FL. The property was previously listed for $3,983,000 and is now going to auction with a starting bid of $750K on Tuesday, July 18th at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
Along the picturesque beach and blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico, this 3,800± sq. ft duplex boasts a remarkable open floor plan with six bedrooms and six full baths, each unit including three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The main suites in both units are a true retreat, offering an ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet, and private access to the second-floor covered balcony with views of the Gulf waters.
Currently utilized as a 2-unit income producing property, the Gulf Front Duplex has a successful VRBO and Airbnb book of business. In 2022, the property generated $233K net rent and $190K net income. This beautiful beachfront property’s enduring popularity has renters returning annually.
"Their commitment to transparency and exceptional marketing strategies made Interluxe Auctions the clear choice for showcasing the Gulf Front Duplex," stated Maryann Casey of Michael Saunders & Company. “We recognized the immense value of Interluxe's online platform, which ensures that the property will receive the visibility it deserves.”
“At Interluxe Auctions, finding the right buyer for a property is not just about the transaction, it's about ensuring that both the buyer and the property are perfectly suited for one another,” stated Stacy Kirk, VP of Client Development at Interluxe Auctions. “Our network of affluent clientele allows us to connect with individuals who recognize the extraordinary value and potential of this remarkable property."
The Gulf Front Duplex is being offered in cooperation with Maryann Casey of Michael Saunders & Company. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Tuesday, July 18th, 2023. Previews are Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., and Monday, July 17, from 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12549. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
