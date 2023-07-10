Submit Release
Gordon McKernan Announces G's Getaway Giveaway: An Exciting Chance to Win a Dream Vacation

G's Getaway Giveaway Image

Gordon McKernan presents Louisiana with the opportunity to turn their dream vacation into a reality with G’s Getaway Giveaway.

Travel allows us to broaden our horizons and create lifelong memories. I’m blessed to be able to provide this opportunity and support the spirit of adventure in our community.”
— Gordon McKernan
LA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is thrilled to launch his latest giveaway, G's Getaway Giveaway.

This opportunity will grant seven lucky winners the chance to win a $2,000 Airbnb gift card and a $250 gift card for additional travel expenses. The giveaway aims to spread joy, inspire adventure and create lasting memories for the fortunate winners.

The entry period for the giveaway opens on Monday, July 10, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. To participate in the giveaway, individuals are encouraged to follow @getgordon on social media and leave a comment with their favorite travel destination on the giveaway post. Additionally, participants must share the post on their page before registering to win at gordongives.com.

"Travel allows us to broaden our horizons and create lifelong memories. I’m blessed to be able to provide this opportunity and support the spirit of adventure in our community," said McKernan.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here

