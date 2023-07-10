Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin in the Yankton Area

For Immediate Release: Monday, July 10, 2023

YANKTON, S.D. – On Monday, July 17, 2023, chip seal and fog seal projects are scheduled to begin on several highways in the Yankton Area.

The projects are scheduled in the following order:

S.D. Highway 44 for approximately 15 miles from the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 to the intersection of 424th Avenue near the James River. S.D. Highway 18 for approximately 17 miles from the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 to the intersection of S.D. Highway 19. S.D Highway 46 for approximately 17 miles from just east of Irene to Truck Towne Plaza near Beresford. S.D. Highway 11 for approximately 11 miles from S.D. Highway 48 north to Alcester. S.D. Highway 48 for approximately 11 miles from Interstate 29 to the Iowa border. S.D. Highway 50 (Clay County) for approximately five miles of the Highway 50 by-pass around Vermillion. S.D. Highway 50 (Yankton County) for approximately 11 miles of shoulders and median crossovers from east of the intersection of 444th Avenue near Mission Hill to just west of 452nd Avenue near Gayville. U.S. Highway 81 for approximately one-half mile just south and north of the intersection of 300th Street. S.D. Highway 50 (Bon Homme County) for approximately 11 miles from Tabor to Tyndall. S.D. Highway 52 for approximately 12 miles from the intersection of S.D. Highway 50 to the intersection of S.D. Highway 37. S.D. Highway 37 for approximately 10 miles from just south of the S.D. Highway 50 intersection through the city of Springfield.

On two-way highways, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. On divided highways, traffic will be reduced to one lane when road work is in process. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work zone.

Loose rock will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Motorists should travel at 40 mph, or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

The contractor on the $5 million project is Road Guy Construction Co. of Yankton, SD. The overall completion date for the project is October 2023.

