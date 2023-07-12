Bird Golf Academy Inks Partnership with Historic Wigwam Golf Resort
Innovative golf school offering one-on-one instruction from top pros returns to course where company launched more than two decades ago
For obvious reasons, The Wigwam holds a special place in our company’s history. We’re thrilled to return to the place where the Bird Golf story began almost a quarter-century ago”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bird Golf Academy, a premier golf school offering personalized, one-on-one instruction from former PGA circuit pros at more than 20 golf courses across the country, announced today a new partnership with renowned golf resort, The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Arizona near Phoenix. The agreement further solidifies Bird Golf’s presence within its home state and marks a historic reunion as Bird Golf Academy returns to the site of its first golf school when the company launched in 1999.
Each Bird Golf package at The Wigwam includes six to eight hours of hands-on instruction from a top pro over a three-, four- or five-day period, providing an unparalleled learning experience and a pathway to permanent improvement. All students enjoy a personalized evaluation with recommendations tailored to their unique playing style, unlimited practice and play at the course during their stay, luxurious accommodations at the resort, and unlimited remote follow-up with their instructor.
Featuring three championship-caliber golf courses spread across a 440-acre oasis of stunning desert landscape and Southwestern charm, The Wigwam has long been considered one of the country’s premier golf destinations. The Wigwam is the only Arizona resort boasting three courses, two of which were designed by legend golf course architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr., with recent accolades including Golf Magazine’s Silver Medal Award and Golf Digest’s Top Resort Course in Arizona. The Wigwam also recently nabbed honors as one of the “Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Historic Golf Courses”, besting more than 300 other resorts across the nation.
The recently renovated Gold Course (7.345 yards, par 72) is the flagship course of The Wigwam’s trio, having hosted numerous U.S. Open qualifiers, U.S. Amateur qualifiers, and NCAA Regional championships over the years. It has made multiple appearances on Golf Digest’s annual “100 Greatest Courses” rankings, with its narrow fairways and strategically-positioned bunkers providing a stout challenge for even the most seasoned golfers. The Blue (6,000 yards, par 70) and Red (6,852 yards, par 72) also attract thousands of golfers every year.
“For obvious reasons, The Wigwam holds a special place in our company’s history. We’re thrilled to return to the place where the Bird Golf story began almost a quarter-century ago,” said Tyler O’Connor, CEO of Bird Golf Academy. “Metro Phoenix is a hub of golf tourism and our partnership with The Wigwam will provide ample opportunity for both local residents and visitors to experience the world-class, personalized instruction that differentiates Bird Golf from our peers in the industry. The significant capital investment we are making as part of this partnership reflects our commitment to make The Wigwam one of the crown jewels in BGA’s national network.”
Bird Golf plans to retrofit the indoor hitting bays with state-of-the-art swing monitors and training aids, creating a unique learning environment with precision measurement and real-time evaluation for students. In addition, as with every golf school, students can follow up with their instructor with remote instruction after their golf school, providing each student with an instructor for life.
With the addition of The Wigwam, Bird Golf now has three schools spread across the state of Arizona. Other locations include Sedona Golf Resort and The Hilton Conquistador Golf and Tennis Resort in Tucson.
“The Wigwam is pleased to reach this agreement with Bird Golf Academy, which enhances credibility with the national golf community and positions us for a new wave of growth in the next decade and beyond,” said Rick Cicci, Director of Golf at The Wigwam. “We are excited to introduce Bird Golf’s innovative teaching platform to both long-time visitors and new guests, who now have yet another reason to spend time at one of America’s most prestigious golf resorts.”
The Wigwam recently unveiled plans for a multi-million renovation that will breathe new life into the grounds and guest rooms, with the project scheduled to deliver this fall. In addition to the three golf courses, the resort also features three pools, nine tennis courts, a luxury spa, numerous meeting spaces and four restaurants.
Bird Golf Academy is offering a special 10% discount to golfers who book their school packages at the club by July 31st, 2023.
Bypassing the cookie cutter, “one size fits all” approach common at most golf schools, BGA continues to gain market share by delivering a custom-tailored, one-on-one approach based on the individual’s unique swing while accurately diagnosing strengths and weaknesses.
Bird Golf Academy currently has 21 locations spread across ten states. To learn more about available packages and the school’s credentials, please go to www.birdgolf.com
