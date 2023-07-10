Three New Sales Reps Join the Enerlites Team

Enerlites Logo

Enerlites is increasing its territory coverage adding three reps to cover four more states in its expanding growth initiatives.

IRVINE, CA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality lighting controls and wiring devices, is pleased to announce the addition of three new sales representatives to its expanding business portfolio.

We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions (Hossley LP), and adding Century Sales, and JR and Associates, as part of our continued strategic growth initiative. The addition of these experienced representatives enhances our mission to provide state-of-the-art, energy-efficient lighting solutions to our diverse clientele.

Hossley Lighting and Power Solutions (Hossley LP) is now our proud sales representative in the Oklahoma territory. With an impressive track record and extensive experience in lighting and power solutions, Hossley LP aligns with our commitment to excellence and customer service. Their comprehensive knowledge of the local market will enable us to better serve customers in Oklahoma, providing innovative and sustainable lighting solutions.

Covering Northern California, we have partnered with Century Sales, a firm with a sterling reputation in sales representation and a deep understanding of the region. Their dedication to quality service and vast connections within the industry will greatly enhance our reach and provide our customers with exceptional support.

Lastly, JR and Associates will be representing Enerlites in the Nebraska and Iowa territories. Known for their strong customer relationships and industry expertise, JR and Associates will play a critical role in our expansion efforts.

Their familiarity with the market will ensure that our clients in these regions have access to the top-quality, energy-efficient lighting solutions that Enerlites is known for.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with these distinguished sales representatives,” said Evelyn Cockrell, Regional Sales Manager. “Their strong industry relationships, combined with their intimate understanding of their respective territories, make them valuable partners as we continue to broaden our reach and bring advanced, energy-saving solutions to new markets.”

For further information about our products and services or to locate a sales representative in your area, please visit www.enerlites.com or call our customer service at (877) 372-6447.

About Enerlites

Enerlites, Inc. is a leading national high-quality lighting control manufacturer and supplier, offering a broad line of products including motion sensor light switches, vacancy sensor switches, dimmer switches, timer switches, and USB charging outlets. With a continued commitment to innovation, Enerlites strives to create products that are energy-efficient, easy to install, and save customers on their utility bills.

