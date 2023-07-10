Unveiling Key Findings: U.S. Gynecological Devices Market Dynamics and Competitive Outlook

Gynecological device providers are adopting competitive pricing strategies amidst declining selling prices. Thus navigating cross-category price competition effectively, ensuring broader market access” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released exclusive research on the United States Gynecological Devices Market. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. As companies compete to capture market share through smart pricing strategies, the average selling price (ASP) in each of the market segments will decline. This downward trend in pricing may entice purchasers who are exploring alternative solutions, prompting providers of alternative gynecological devices to further reduce their prices in a cross-category price competition. In recent years, numerous clinics have joined purchasing groups, leading to enhanced leverage for the buyers. Consequently, sellers face intensified pressure to offer their gynecological devices at competitive prices in order to secure broader market access.

According to iData's 2023 United States Market Report for Gynecological Devices, the market is expected to achieve a valuation of just over $1.3 billion within the forecasted period. This report suite includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis also includes detailed segmentation on 10 market segments within the United States Gynecological Devices Market. The markets within the full report suite include: assisted reproduction technology devices, global endometrial ablation, uterine fibroid embolization devices, gynecological endoscopes, gynecological resection electrodes, morcellators, pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices, fluid management devices, pelvic organ prolapse repair devices and hysterosalpingography (HSG) catheters markets.

Hologic, Medtronic, Cooper Surgical, and Minerva Surgical emerged as dominant players in the highly competitive U.S. gynecological device market. Hologic's extensive product portfolio, including endometrial ablation and hysteroscopic morcellators, propelled it to the top position. Medtronic secured the second spot with its TruClear™ Hysteroscopic morcellator, while Minerva Surgical, after acquiring Boston Scientific's intrauterine portfolio, focused on endometrial ablation, gynecological endoscope, morcellator, and fluid management markets. Cooper Surgical excelled in assisted reproduction technology, gynecological endoscope, and HSG catheter segments, contributing to its substantial market share.

Hologic, Minerva Surgical, Medtronic, Cooper Surgical, Coloplast, Karl Storz, Merit Medical, Laborie Medical, Cook Medical, ConMed, Nipro, Olympus, Stryker, Lina Medical, Varian, Unico, Sunlight Medical, K-fit, Gyrus Medical, Edan Instruments, Hayden Medical, Mermaid Medical, TensCare, Thomas Medical, Monarch Medical Products, Kronner Medical, Gynex Corporation, Athena Feminine Technology and over 40 more companies.

