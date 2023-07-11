BOYS PLANET GROUP, ZEROBASEONE, DEBUT WITH MINI-ALBUM, YOUTH IN THE SHADE
EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) are reigning in fifth-generation K-Pop artists with their debut mini-album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The team first burst onto the radar of fans around the world through the popular K-Pop survival show Mnet’s BOYS PLANET. Before its release, YOUTH IN THE SHADE made headlines for breaking the record with their pre-orders and naming the group as the first “million seller” with a debut album, with over 1.08 million pre-orders only 13 days after the pre-order opened.
Their tracklist includes six songs; The title track, “In Bloom” along with “Back to ZEROBASE,” “New Kidz on the Block,” “And I,” “Our Season,” and “Always.” “In Bloom” defines the identity of the group’s debut album, as this track teases ZEROBASEONE’s first steps that are incomplete and immature yet going to bloom beautifully and brightly. It’s a fusion of vintage sentimentality and the trendy drum and bass genre that vividly portrays the brilliance of youth alongside its underlying instability. For the title track, ZEROBASEONE sampled A-Ha’s “Take On Me” exhilarating tempo, uplifting the overall mood of the track while subtly introducing a sense of heaviness through the slower melody and vocals that are meant to signify the weight of youth.
YOUTH IN THE SHADE includes a solo track by ZHANG HAO, the ZEROBASEONE member who clinched the first place in the final ranking of BOYS PLANET. It is an alternative R&B track, and it delivers ZHANG HAO's gratitude towards the fans and his solemn promise to always be there through his calm and warm vocals.
ABOUT ZEROBASEONE
ZEROBASEONE (often abbreviated as ZB1) was created by Mnet’s popular K-Pop Survival program, BOYS PLANET, which began airing in February 2023. The show reached #1 TV ratings for 10 consecutive weeks in South Korea, and it reached 50 million cumulative online viewers globally. The program received votes throughout the airing for the elimination of artists in the show as well as for the final members of ZEROBASEONE from over 184 countries and regions as well as accumulated 15 billion votes from 6.8 million Star Creators (the name for the fans who participated in the voting).
The nine final members, SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN, emerged victorious from Mnet’s program, and made their official debut on July 10th, 2023, with their mini-album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name “ZEROBASEONE” symbolizes the “glorious beginning” of the nine members born from zero to one. It also encapsulates their vow to embark on a free journey from incomplete zero to the unity of one, alongside their fan club, ZEROSE.
ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE Entertainment, under CJ ENM.
About CJ ENM
CJ ENM is a leading entertainment company founded in Korea in 1995. CJ ENM's Entertainment division is engaged in a wide range of industry business areas, including media content, music, film and performing arts, providing its leading original content to various media platforms around the world. CJ ENM has created, produced and distributed globally-acclaimed content, including Oscar-winning film "Parasite," Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots,” record-breaking Korean films including "Roaring Currents" and TV series such as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "I Can See Your Voice" and more. United under the slogan “We live to discover Untold Originals,” CJ ENM has three major production and distribution studios: drama production powerhouse Studio Dragon, U.S.-based studio Fifth Season and K-OTT content production studio CJ ENM STUDIOS. CJ ENM also presents KCON, the world's No.1 K-Culture festival, and MAMA AWARDS, the world's No.1 K-POP awards, in order to bring K-culture experiences to people all over the world. To learn more about CJ ENM, please visit: http://www.cjenm.com
Watch the "In Bloom" Music Video