Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Awards Latest Recipient
With the help of the Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship, Audrey is able to pursue her dream of making grief support a more accessible resource for children and their families.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization is pleased to announce the recipient of its Fall 2023 scholarship, Audrey Smallwood. This scholarship— in honor of the late Ted Rollins and his wife, Holly—is awarded to one deserving high school senior who needs a helping hand toward their college tuition.
The scholarship winner—Audrey Smallwood— is an incoming freshman at Boston College pursuing a career in child bereavement support. She will be majoring in applied psychology and human development with a minor in management for social impact and the public good. With the help of the Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship, Audrey is able to pursue her dream of making grief support a more accessible resource for children and their families. After the loss of her father, Audrey had the privilege of experiencing the gift of not grieving alone, and she’s committed her life to sharing that gift with as many people as possible.
In October 2021, the Ted & Holly Rollins Organization was formed to provide a scholarship each spring, open to students nationally. This scholarship honors the late Ted Rollins and his wife Holly Rollins vision to provide scholarship funding to aspiring students, many of whom are disadvantaged, yet excel academically despite their obstacles.
