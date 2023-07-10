MELISSA MURILLO TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series Honors and Empowers Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great American Women series is now in its third season and has a great line up of inspiring women with great stories to tell.
Melissa is the proud owner of Plants By Yours Truly, which is an interior plant design retail store that focuses on positive mental health.
She started her store at the beginning of the pandemic because she enjoys creating plan combos for people to put smiles on their faces.
She talks about the fact there are microorganisms in the soil that produce dopamine which can be very soothing when working with it, so often clients will hire her to come in but also want to help her and be involved.
In this episode, she talks about her own struggles with mental health and how she copes with it as well as being an inspiration for women who are looking to become entrepreneurs.
“I would love women to take away the fact that they are very strong and them loving themselves gives them the power to be able to do anything that they want.”
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the Great American Women series, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
