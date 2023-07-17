Thompson Builders Corporation Completes $9 Million Reconstruction Project at Prominent Military Ocean Terminal Concord
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC), a leading California General Contractor with a long history of infrastructure projects, proudly announces the successful completion of the $9 million Military Ocean Terminal Concord (MOTCO) reconstruction project. This achievement adds to the growing portfolio of high-quality construction solutions for structures across California.
The MOTCO project was completed with full occupancy and encompassed a wide range of vital improvements. These improvements included the construction of a new rail trestle/bridge and reconstruction of multiple rail curves to reduce curvature, open-deck bridge tie, catwalk, and handrail replacement, associated grading and roadway crossing work, and incidental related work. The enhancements made have greatly enhanced the safety, efficiency, and overall functionality of the terminal, serving to benefit both military and civilian operations.
Located on Suisun Bay in Concord, California, MOTCO holds a long historical significance. It was established in 1944, where it played a crucial role in supporting the United States military's logistical needs during World War II. The terminal contributed to the war effort by serving as a necessary hub for the movement and storage of supplies, equipment, and munitions for the Pacific Theater. Over the years, MOTCO has evolved into a pivotal logistics center, continuing to support military operations while also adapting to meet the changing needs of the community.
TBC is a well-established general contractor with over 34 years of expertise with both public and private sector clients throughout California. Their proven track record in executing large-scale infrastructure projects, coupled with their focus on delivering superior craftsmanship and client satisfaction, has earned them recognition as one of the leading construction companies in the region.
As TBC celebrates the successful completion of the MOTCO reconstruction project, they look forward to future opportunities to contribute to the growth and development of critical infrastructure projects that shape communities.
For more information on Thompson Builders Corporation and their work, please visit their website at www.TBCorp.com
