MDC offers free Wild Edibles class on tasty insects July 14 at Clinton and July 15 at Warsaw

Kansas City, Mo. – Get even with those pesky Japanese beetles in your garden by eating them. Several types of insects can be tasty and nutritious when some practical cooking tips are applied. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Tasty and Wild Edible Insects programs on July 14 in Clinton and July 15 in Warsaw.

“Japanese beetles and several other garden pest insects can make tasty treats,” said Ginger Miller, MDC conservation educator. “In this class, we will teach you how to identify, collect, prepare, season, and eat several kinds of insects. Insects are an excellent source of protein and can be seasoned up to produce delightful, crunchy treats. If you can’t beat ‘em, eat ‘em.”

Participants will join entomophagy, the practice of eating insects. Joining MDC instructors will be Paul Landkamer, an expert on edible insects and a member of the Hi Lonesome Master Naturalists. Taste tests will be offered. These classes are open to all ages. Registration is required.

MDC will provide all the necessary equipment and materials for the classes.