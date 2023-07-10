Submit Release
Six-Ton Axle Weight Limit to be Placed on S.D. Highway 34 in Hyde County

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 7, 2023

Contact:  Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. - Due to road breakup, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is implementing a six-ton maximum axle weight limit beginning Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on S.D. Highway 34 from the Hughes/Hyde County line (mile marker 245) to S.D. Highway 47 (mile marker 257) near the town of Stephan.

Repairs have been underway and will continue on this twelve mile road segment. Road conditions will be closely monitored to determine if the axle limit can be increased or removed.

Motorists will be guided through the work zones with the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work areas during daytime hours.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be aware of equipment and workers in the work zone. Please use https://sd511.org to view the latest construction information and to plan an alternate route.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

