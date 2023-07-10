UPDATE** SAINT ALBANS BARRACKS / DOUBLE FATAL CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2003015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Headquarters

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2023, at approximately, 2114 hours

STREET: VT Route 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lumbra Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop free of debris or defects

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicolas Tanner

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Catastrophic front-end contact damage

INJURIES: Fatal injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Chad Miles

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

INJURIES: Serious injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center & University of Vermont Medical Center

PASSENGER: Alisha Miles

AGE: 30 (at the time of the crash)

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

INJURIES: Serious injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center & University of Vermont Medical Center

PASSENGER: Olivia Miles

AGE: 6

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

INJURIES: Fatal injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: S5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Catastrophic front-end contact damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 27, 2023, at approximately 2114 hours, members of the Vermont State Police St Albans Field Station were dispatched to a reported two-car head-on collision on VT Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon. As a result of this motor vehicle crash, a Chevrolet Malibu became completely engulfed in flames, and members of the Sheldon Fire Department extinguished the vehicle shortly after their arrival.

Further investigation has shown Vehicle 1, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on VT Route 105 at an egregiously high rate of speed, several seconds before this motor vehicle crash. At approximately the same time, an Audi S5 was traveling in the opposing direction, the operator observed a vehicle encroaching into their lane, and was unable to avoid a collision. Both vehicles made contact with each other nearly a foot into the eastbound lane of travel and came to positions of uncontrolled rest within the eastbound lane.

Nicolas Tanner (40) was identified as the operator of Vehicle 1 and was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene. The impairment of Tanner may have been a contributing factor in this collision. Chad Miles (43) was identified as Operator 2, Alisha Miles (30) was identified as a passenger in Vehicle 2. Chad and Alisha were ultimately transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for serious injuries that warranted a hospital stay for nearly a week. A second passenger in Vehicle 2, Olivia Miles (6) of Enosburg, VT was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. The continued investigation has shown Olivia was seated and secured in a child safety seat device. There is nothing to support that the device was not being worn properly. This motor vehicle crash and the details surrounding it are still under investigation.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and processed it along with members of the St Albans Barracks. Members of the Sheldon Fire Department also assisted Troopers on scene.

