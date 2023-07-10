Advanced Diabetes Supply Announces Leadership Change
Bill Mixon to succeed company co-founders and co-CEOs Mark Howard and Tim Cady
His knowledge and extensive experience leading growing companies and creating structures and processes to support long term growth strongly position Bill to lead ADS in this exciting next chapter.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Diabetes Supply (ADS), a leading national distributor of specialized diabetes devices, has appointed Bill Mixon as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The announcement follows ADS co-Founders and co-CEOs Mark Howard and Tim Cady’s transitions to strategic advisory roles as members of the Board of Directors.
“Bill has provided valuable insight and support to the ADS leadership team as a board member for the last two years. His knowledge and extensive experience leading growing companies and creating structures and processes to support long term growth strongly position Bill to lead ADS in this exciting next chapter. Mark and Tim have built an exceptional company over the past 21 years, and we are pleased that they will continue to provide input as strategic advisors and board members. The strong growth that ADS has achieved is another success story for Court Square’s approach to partnering with founder, family and management-owned businesses,” said Jeffrey Abramoff, Partner at Court Square.
Mixon most recently served as the CEO of National Seating & Mobility (NSM), one of North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including CRT, home and vehicle accessibility and full-service maintenance and repair. Under his leadership, the company grew to 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Prior to NSM, Mixon spent 20 years leading several multi-site healthcare services and BPO businesses, including Philips Medical Systems (PHG) Technical Field Services and Agiliti’s (AGTI) Medical Equipment Management business.
“Mark and Tim dedicated themselves to not only building ADS, but also helping to shape the future of diabetes management and care, and as a result ADS is well positioned for future growth. I’m excited to be a part of the team and privileged to be stepping into a leadership role at this dynamic and growing company,” said Bill Mixon, ADS Chief Executive Officer. “I am also excited to partner with Court Square again after we accomplished a lot together at NSM.”
Founded in 2002 by Howard and Cady, ADS is a leading national distributor of specialty diabetes supplies. In 2021, ADS expanded with the acquisition of US MED (United States Medical Supply). The company’s national footprint offers unprecedented efficiency, payor coverage, and flexibility.
“Tim and I started ADS with the goal of setting a new standard for diabetic patient care,” said Mark Howard, ADS co-founder. “After 21 years, driven by a passion for innovation and supported by an incredible team who shared our obsession for customer service, it is incredible to look back on where we started and how far we’ve come. We could not be more proud of what the team has built and where the company is heading.”
“Moving forward, our focus will be on providing direction and insight as special advisors and board members,” said Tim Cady, ADS co-founder. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team as we launched and grew this exceptional company and we remain excited to see where ADS can go from here.”
In addition to promoting Mixon to the role of CEO, ADS has also named Bart Witteveen as Chief Financial Officer. Witteveen brings more than 13 years of experience as CFO at multiple private equity backed companies in healthcare and other industries, and served as CFO at National Seating & Mobility from 2016 to 2021. Prior to his role at National Seating & Mobility, Witteveen was CFO of GetWellNetwork and Matrix Medical Network.
About Advanced Diabetes Supply
Founded in 2002, Advanced Diabetes Supply is a national distributor of specialty diabetes supplies. ADS holds the most valued accreditations in the diabetes supply industry, including NABP, URAC, and NABP. Our focus on leading the industry with innovation, knowledge, and unparalleled commitment to exceeding service standards highlights Advanced Diabetes Supply’s dedication to customer outcomes. Please visit our websites at www.northcoastmed.com and www.usmed.com.
About Court Square Capital Partners
Advanced Diabetes Supply is a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners. Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with over 40 years’ experience in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 240 platform investments, helping Founders, Families, and Manager-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the industrial, business services, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.5 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.
