The Gaither Quintuplets Celebrate Their 40th Birthday
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s hard to believe the Gaither Quintuplets of Indianapolis will soon celebrate their 40th birthday.
They are the first surviving Black quintuplets in the country. Ashlee, Joshua, Rene’e, Rhealyn and Brandon were born on August 3, 1983 at Indiana University Hospital.
This birthday is especially exciting for the first born, Ashlee, because the doctors did not expect her to survive. “I get emotional every year,” she states. “I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to soon turn 40 years old.”
Black America watched with pride when they attended their proms, high school graduations, trips to Disney World, their 30th birthday and their popular McDonald’s commercials.
Suzanne and Sidney Gaither are the proud parents of the quintuplets and their older brother, Ryan. “It’s really unbelievable that they are 40,” says Mrs. Gaither. “At first I thought time went by very slowly, particularly when we were raising them. But now they are 40. We are excited to watch them enter this next chapter. It’s a blessing.”
Mr. Gaither notes, “We tried to bring them up in a way that would be pleasing not only to society but also in the eyes of God. Scripture says “bring up the child in the way that he should go and when they get older they will not depart from it. That’s my prayer.”
