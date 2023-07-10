Please join our FDLE Pensacola office ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement invites you to tomorrow’s ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour for our new Pensacola Regional Operations Center, the “James T. Moore Building.”
What: FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour
Who: FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and Pensacola Region Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams
When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. CST
Where: 5045 Commerce Park Circle
Pensacola, FL 32505
