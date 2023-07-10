Romacorp, Inc. Announces the Tony Roma’s Foundation

Tony Roma's Foundation Logo

ORLANDO, FL, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM announced that they have officially formed the Tony Roma’s Foundation. Tony Roma’s foundation will collaborate with non-profit organizations that primarily focus on those affected by natural disasters, children’s causes, poverty, disease, and other global calamities.

For over 50 years, Tony Roma’s restaurants have been one of the most globally recognized restaurant brands in the industry. Tony Roma’s restaurants operate globally across five continents, each serving customers the legendary ribs and menu items that made the brand famous. Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM was launched late last year, with its flagship location in Tampa, FL.

Mirroring Romacorp., Inc.’s operational footprint, the Tony Roma’s Foundation will also be global and collaborate with their local franchisees to determine the causes that best match the goals for community impact.

Mohaimina Haque, Esq., Interim CEO of Romacorp., Inc., stated, "Tony Roma's has deep-rooted connections with the communities we serve, making it a natural fit for us to give back to the very places our cherished customers, team members, and franchisees call home. The birth of the Tony Roma's Foundation fills us with gratitude, fueling our desire to impact as many families and communities as possible."



About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomasofficial/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromasofficial/.

About Tony Roma's Foundation

The Tony Roma's Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Romacorp, Inc., overseeing the charitable endeavors of Tony Roma's® and Tony Roma's Bones & BurgersTM. Committed to making a difference, the Foundation collaborates with non-profit organizations to address natural disasters, children's causes, poverty, disease, and global calamities.