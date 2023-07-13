USDA Announces Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (22007)

Submit Release
WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the opening of the financial assistance application for farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who have experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021. This program is open to all farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who have experienced discrimination for any reason, including veteran farmers.

Resources for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (22007) can be found on the Farmer Veteran Coalition website at https://farmvetco.org/dfap-22007/. The webpage will include resources such as a link to apply via the program website, as well as contact information for technical assistance. Applicants can also submit paper-based forms via mail or in-person delivery to the program’s local offices. The application process is open from July 7 to October 31, 2023. Applications will be reviewed in November and December, with payments being sent to recipients soon thereafter. The application process is not on a first come, first served basis.

“The Farmer Veteran Coalition’s longstanding relationship with USDA has served many of our members well, but not all members have been served justly. Opportunities for FSA loans may not have been made available to all farmers that are protected against discrimination. Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act directs USDA to provide financial assistance to producers who have experienced discrimination,” says Jeanette Lombardo, Executive Director of Farmer Veteran Coalition. “Understanding veterans are often underserved, this program allows FVC to continue to support the work our veteran farmers do for our nation.”

Farmer Veteran Coalition is working alongside other collaborators to provide outreach and support individuals who are eligible for this program. In addition to seven other collaborators, Farmer Veteran Coalition is determined to ensure that our members, who are a part of the underserved and socially disadvantaged community, are properly represented in this program.

We are aware of misinformation being spread about the process, attempting to pressure people to sign retainer agreements and providing them with private and sensitive information. It is not required to have an attorney for this application however, applicants are free to use one if they choose to do so.

The mission of Farmer Veteran Coalition is to cultivate a new generation of farmers and food leaders, and develop viable employment and meaningful careers through the collaboration of the farming and military communities. We believe that veterans possess the unique skills and character needed to strengthen rural communities and create sustainable food systems. We believe agriculture offers purpose, opportunity, and physical and psychological benefits.

