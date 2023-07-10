Four Fires in Concord Under Investigation 

CONCORD — Concord Police Chief Thomas Mulcahy, Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that local, state, and federal agencies are investigating four fires at three locations that were set in Concord yesterday, and one person has been sent for evaluation in connection with the case.

The fires on July 9 were reported at the front and rear of the Beede Swim Center at 498 Walden St. at about 12:00 pm; at the US Post Office located at 34 Walden St. at about 12:30 pm; and at a shed located on National Park Property at 955 Lexington Rd. at about 1:00 pm. No injuries were reported at any of the scenes. Investigators determined that the fires had been intentionally set.

One adult suspect was located in Arlington late in the day and sent to an area hospital for evaluation. The woman was identified in the course of an ongoing investigation by the Concord Police Department, Concord Fire Department, Arlington Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal's office, National Park Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and US Postal Inspectors. She has not been charged at this time and investigators are consulting with prosecutors as the case moves forward.

###