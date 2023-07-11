Identiverse® 2023 Attracts Record Attendance
Microsoft, Yahoo, Visa among keynotes as event set records for attendance and sponsorshipsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In its 14th year, Identiverse, the digital identity security community’s premiere event, delivered record attendance over four days of programming.
“We moved Identiverse to Las Vegas this year, which allowed us to expand our programming,” says John DelMauro, EVP of Learning at CyberRisk Alliance. “And as a result of that expansion, the attendee energy throughout the event made this year’s event particularly memorable.”
This year’s conference program featured over 200 industry-leading experts and innovators, delivering valuable content through insightful keynotes and interactive breakout sessions, and a broad range of established and emerging solution providers showcasing the latest innovative solutions.
“Digital Identity is both the enabler and the protector of our modern economy” explains Andi Hindle, Conference Chair and Head of Strategy & Content for Identiverse. “The engagement at this year’s event underlines the rapid evolution of the sector, and the involvement of practitioners in helping to develop and to drive leading practices across the industry.”
Content included coverage of more than nine core topics and more than 30 additional topics, including applications of identity; architecture, standards, engineering; deployments and leading practices; identity verification and proofing; identity for security; privacy, ethics, and public policy; professional development; the business of identity; and vision, strategy, and futures.
Identiverse 2024 is scheduled for May 28 – 31, 2024, and will return to the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
About Identiverse
Now in its 14th year, Identiverse is a must-attend annual event that brings together over 2,500 digital identity, cybersecurity and privacy professionals for 4 days of world-class learning, engagement, and entertainment. Offering more than 70 hours of top-notch content showcasing enlightening keynotes, informative panels, and hands-on masterclasses—attendees can connect with their peers during networking receptions and more. For more information, visit Identiverse.com.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more.
Jenn Jones
CyberRisk Alliance
+1 857-328-0173
press@cyberriskalliance.com