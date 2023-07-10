Carsten Pfau receives Paraná Award

Carsten Pfau wins Paraná Award Carsten Pfau and his wife at the award ceremony Carsten Pfau: Thanks to the entire team!

German entrepreneur and investor Carsten Pfau wrote history in Paraguay last Saturday, when he received a Paraná Award for his tv show El Audaz (the bold).

I am overjoyed and very surprised that the prize went to me. Actually, it belongs to the whole team that works tirelessly and does everything week after week to make me look good on TV".” — Carste Pfau

ASUNCIóN, PARAGUAY, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- German entrepreneur and investor Carsten Pfau wrote history in Paraguay last Saturday, when he received a Paraná Award for his tv show El Audaz (the bold). The award is the Paraguayan equivalent to an Emmy and is rarely been given to foreign nationals.

In his show, the successful businessman offers to invest in start-up companies. Candidates have to survive several rounds in order to reach the season finale, where they can negotiate an investment with the German millionaire. In another segment of the show, the well-known real estate mogul visits struggling small businesses and helps them to get back on track by placing an unusually large order.

The German-born investor moved to Paraguay in his late Twenties and had to struggle himself at first. Fresh out of University, he decided to become a start-up entrepreneur in the small South American country, with no significant capital on hand, and with almost no language skills. Two and a half decades later he lists among the richest people in Paraguay. Most recently, he announced Aldera Resort, a gated community in the outskirts of capital city Asunción, where he plans to develop 5,000 homes. Sales projections forecast an income of more than US$ 1 Billion.

Carsten Pfau is married to former top model and 2017 Miss Universe Paraguay Ariela Machado, who is a tv host as well. The couple has three children. They live in Asuncions posh borough Recoleta and have a second home in famous Austrian town Kitzbühel.