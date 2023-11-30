Agri Terra 2022 bond performs 20%

Agri Terra 2022 bond delivers 20 % yield

Investors who subscribed to the Aldera bond issued by the Agri Terra Group at the end of 2022 will be happy to receive mail from Paraguay these days.

We issued the bond at very short notice and only to our existing customer base as part of our land purchase for the Aldera project.” — Carsten Pfau

ASUNCIóN, PARAGUAY, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bond was redeemed after one year with a yield of 20%, which is good news for many investors just before Christmas.

“We issued the bond at very short notice and only within our existing client base as part of our land purchase for the Aldera real estate project”, says Carsten Pfau, commenting on the transaction. The founder and managing director of the Agri Terra Group, which currently operates mainly in Paraguay, recently presented one of the largest and most sensational real estate projects on the American continent, the Aldera Resort.

“Aldera is huge, over sixteen million square meters (almost 4,000 acres), more like a small town than a gated community,” says the German-Paraguayan entrepreneur. “The complex will have a 27-hole golf course, a huge lagoon, a beach club, a sports park with more than 130 sports and leisure activities, a shopping and dining area, a kindergarten and even a two-mile runway for private planes,” enthuses the investor. Nearly 5,000 homes will be built on the site just 30 km outside Asunción.

The bond underpinned the transaction with additional capital and has now been redeemed. An impressive return of 20% has been achieved, investors are delighted.