Ultipa A Top Innovator in Bloor Research's Bull's Eye of the Graph Databases 2023 Report

Bloor Research Graph Database Bull's Eye Real-time graph computing explained Rich collection of graph algos Not all GQLs are the same... Killer apps powered with Ultipa Graph XAI

Ultipa was recently covered in Bloor Research's latest Graph Database market report (July 2023), as a top innovator, and a category-defining graph XAI player.

We converted to Ultipa from another vendor, and we are very happy and thrilled for the conversion. Ultipa is NOT only FASTER, more robust, but also has a very capable and friendly global support team!” — Gison C.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Bloor Research's latest July-2023 report on graph databases, Ultipa was introduced as a top innovator to its Bull's Eye. As more and more enterprises are turning to graph database for innovations and breakthroughs during their digital transformation processes. Graph is known to interplay with AI, and Ultipa has shown innovative use cases in their graph-augmented AI solutions.

Graph databases have grown increasingly popular over recent years, as more and more relevant use cases are found to be difficult or even practically impossible to address with RDBMS. On the other hand, there is an uprising interplay between graph and AI, as graph technologies promise white-box explainability which existing deep-learning and convoluted neural networks types of AI frameworks do NOT possess. Ultipa is a noticeable and category-defining graph XAI vendor, creating effective and innovative graph-augmented AI solutions powered with its real-time graph database -- Ultipa Graph.

Graph databases are well suited to handle data with complex relationships, such as the relationships between people, places, and things. They can also be used to find hidden patterns and correlations, making them valuable for fraud detection, risk management, smart marketing, and countless other innovative applications.

Ultipa has been at the forefront of graph database innovation, with a focus on making graph databases fly (running super fast and diving super deep), more accessible, and easier to use. The company's products are used by some of the world's largest organizations, including banks, insurance companies, regulators and government agencies.

Ultipa is also a leader in the emerging field of graph-augmented AI, the graph augmentation is powered with Ultipa's comprehensive graph toolchains including a large collection of 100+ graph algorithms (far more than any other graph vendors in the market), and unique and easy-to-use-yet-powerful features by its highly-performant graph database, such as highly intuitive graph query language, support of intra-step filtering, ultra-deep traversal, low-code BI system, etc.

Ultipa's products are available in both on-premises and cloud-based versions.

Ultipa is committed to helping enterprises with their digital transformation and will continue to innovate in the graph-XAI space with its global partners and customers. Its solutions are helping enterprises to obtain insights that are otherwise difficult to obtain and are helping to accelerate the digital transformation process.

