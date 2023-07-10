Ultra Pure Water Market Size Expected To Reach $13.76 Billion By 2027

Ultra Pure Water Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ultra Pure Water Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s ultra pure water market forecast, the ultra pure water market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.76 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global ultra pure water industry is due to the increased usage in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ultra pure water market share. Major ultra pure water companies include DOW, General Electric, Pall Corporation, Ovivo Water, Osmoflo, Koch Separation, Organo Corp, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.

Ultra Pure Water Market Segments

● By Equipment: Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet, Electro Deionization, Other Equipment

● By Capacity Consideration: Large Scale, Small Scale

● By Application: Washing Fluid, Process Feed

● By End User: Semiconductor, Power Generation, Flat Panel Display, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The ultra-pure water refers to water which has been purified to very strict specifications. This ultrapure water is generated using procedures such as membrane filtration or ion exchange to achieve an ultimate conductivity of 10 uS/cm

