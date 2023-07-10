Pacific Tourism Organisation Engages Monash University Students in Guest Lecture on Sustainable Tourism

The Manager of Sustainable Tourism at the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO), Christina Gale, was recently invited by the University of the South Pacific (USP) to share insights on the organisation’s ongoing projects in sustainable tourism and ecotourism across the Pacific region. The Talanoa session was held at the USP’s Laucala Campus in Suva, Fiji, for 40 visiting students from Monash University in Victoria, Australia last week.

Ms Gale highlighted that the Talanoa session was an opportunity for SPTO to discuss critical issues such as community engagement in marine conservation and the intricate processes involved in the development and management of sustainable tourism ventures. She also discussed the significance of establishing strong stakeholder relations, which can either make or break an ecotourism initiative, as well as the creation and management of marine protected areas.

“I had the opportunity to discuss ecotourism examples from the Pacific. I also shared the work of SPTO and its Member Countries on the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework and how the vision and goals of the PSTPF respond to community wellbeing, economic development, and cultural and environmental challenges in the Pacific Islands. For me, it was also an opportunity to enlighten the students on the shared vision that the Pacific Islands have for a better type of tourism post-pandemic, one that puts people and the environment at the centre. This is critical if we are to leave behind a better planet for future generations,” Ms Gale mentioned.

The Monash University students were in Fiji on a two-week study tour as part of its Global Immersion Guarantee (GIG), designed to help students understand the human impact on the environment and, importantly, to learn from local experts about how to best develop responses and solutions to some of these critical challenges. A presentation was also made by the owners of the Natalei Eco Lodge who also shared their journey as community based ecotourism operators in Fiji.

The GIG program’s overarching theme is climate change and sustainability, and in each country, this broad theme is further refined to suit the local context. While in-country, the students will be required to engage with the key issues that relate to these chosen themes, how different social groups experience them, and how these issues interact with and affect the natural environment.