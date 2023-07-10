Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Spencer Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|North Central Ohio Solid Waste District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Rock Creek Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lenox Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashtabula Township Park Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Alexander Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Rome Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Duchouquet Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Belmont
|Village of Barnesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Pike Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clark
|Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Community Improvement Corporation of Williamsburg, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Columbiana County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Crawford County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Tiro
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Middleburg Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Randall Park High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Southeast Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Defiance County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fayette
|Carnegie Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|City of Grandview Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|A+ Arts Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Worthington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|City of Beavercreek (Greene County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Greene County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Wyoming
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|City of Wyoming
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of St. Bernard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Ada Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hardin Northern Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Alger
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Holmes
|Holmes County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Village of Adena
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Perry Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Marion County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Grand Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Village of Covington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Troy
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Dayton Arcade New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|City of Clayton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Clayton
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Morrow
|Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Harrison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Circleville Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Pike
|Sunfish Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Mifflin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Putnam County
Special Audit
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Ross
|Zane Trace Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Gibsonburg Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Shelby
|Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Claibourne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Village of Wren
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|City of South Lebanon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Williams
|Montpelier Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|City of Perrysburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA