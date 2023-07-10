Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Spencer Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
North Central Ohio Solid Waste District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashtabula Ashtabula County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Rock Creek Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lenox Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashtabula Township Park Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Athens Alexander Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Rome Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Duchouquet Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Belmont Village of Barnesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Pike Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clark Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Community Improvement Corporation of Williamsburg, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Columbiana Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Columbiana County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Crawford County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Tiro
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Middleburg Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Randall Park High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Southeast Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Defiance Defiance County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Fairfield County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fayette Carnegie Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin City of Grandview Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
A+ Arts Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Worthington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Greene City of Beavercreek (Greene County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Greene County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Guernsey Guernsey County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Wyoming
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
City of Wyoming
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of St. Bernard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Ada Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hardin Northern Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Alger
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Holmes Holmes County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Village of Adena
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Knox County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Perry Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lawrence Lawrence County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Marion Marion County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Grand Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Mercer Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Miami Village of Covington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Troy
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Dayton Arcade New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
City of Clayton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Clayton
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Morrow Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Harrison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Circleville Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Pike Sunfish Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Mifflin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Portage Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Putnam County
Special Audit
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Special Audit FFR
Ross Zane Trace Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Gibsonburg Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Shelby Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Claibourne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert Village of Wren
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Warren City of South Lebanon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Williams Montpelier Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood City of Perrysburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

