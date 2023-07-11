Gridwealth Hires Two Exceptional Performers to Support and Propel its Sales Growth
Jodi Maurer is Director of Channel Partners and Brokers; James Smith is Director of Sales Operations
They will be invaluable in helping us deliver exceptional results by expanding our channel and energy broker network and building our sales operations’ infrastructure.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gridwealth, a U.S.-based commercial-scale solar developer, owner, and operator, focused on real estate investors, property owners and retail electric power, today announced it has hired two new leaders to help execute on the company’s growth strategy. Gridwealth hired Jodi Maurer as Director of Channel Partners and Brokers, and James Smith as Director of Sales Operations.
— Quincy Vale, Chairman, President, and Co-founder of Gridwealth
About Jodi Maurer, Director of Channel Partners and Brokers:
Jodi is responsible for expanding Gridwealth’s network of strategic partnerships, forging alliances with industry leaders, and driving its sales growth. With more than 12 years of invaluable experience in the field, Jodi brings a wealth of expertise and a successful track record to her new position. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated exceptional knowledge and proficiency in the energy industry, particularly in senior positions within brokerage firms, including Globele and Secure Energy. Jodi's relentless drive, passion, and industry relationships make her a valuable addition to the Gridwealth team. She has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.
About James Smith, Director of Sales Operations:
James is responsible for managing, improving, and streamlining the company’s software sales platforms and proposal processes. He brings eight years of sales, operations, and business development experience to Gridwealth. Before joining Gridwealth, he worked at EBI Consulting for four years in business development, operations, and sales operations manager roles. Prior to that, he spent three years at Oracle Corporation in operations and business development. James graduated from Georgetown University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service and International History.
About Gridwealth:
Gridwealth, a U.S.-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets, offers a full-range of energy services, including C&I scale solar, battery energy storage systems, community shared solar services, consulting, retail, and REC brokerage. Gridwealth generates long-term revenue for customer buildings, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). We partner with commercial and industrial property owners, public and private companies, independent power producers, power brokers, universities, and municipalities. To date, Gridwealth has developed, financed, constructed, operated, owned, and maintained over 150 solar projects. The company is rapidly expanding across the U.S., and has committed to develop 500 MW of new solar by 2027. For more information, please contact info@gridwealth.com, visit www.gridwealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
