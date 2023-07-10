DepoDirect Announces Multiple New Features For AI Transcription Tool, DepoScribe.ai
Increased Transcription Speed, Greater Functionality For Trial and General Meeting TranscriptionsLOS ANGELES, CA , USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DepoDirect, Inc, a virtual legal event platform for law firms and insurance companies, has unveiled a series of new features for its AI transcription product, DepoScribe.ai, a breakthrough transcription technology that transforms the way legal events are transcribed.
DepoScribe.ai, launched earlier this year, automating the bulk of transcription work by ingesting audio files of Depositions & Court proceedings and delivering highly accurate and legally formatted Roughs for transcribers.
Deposcribe’s new features include increased speech-to-text transcription accuracy and speed that can transcribe a 90 minute audio file in less than 30 seconds.
Increased functionality provides real time labeling of speakers and a general meeting transcription for recordings that are only Colloquy, such as board meetings and city council meetings. DepoScribe.ai’s first audio tool now enables users to stitch together multiple audio sources, like those from digital courtroom recordings, into one automatically sequenced file that can easily be transcribed using Deposcribe’s AI technology.
All of DepoScribe.ai’s innovations are geared towards increasing speed, accuracy and efficiency for transcribers and agencies, enabling them to reduce costs and grow their businesses.
For more information about DepoScribe.ai and to start using their transformative transcription technology, please visit deposcribe.ai or contact support@deposcribe.ai.
About DepoScribe.ai:
DepoScribe.ai is a product of DepoDirect, Inc. By identifying and addressing critical pain-points, DepoScribe.ai is a state-of-the-art transcription platform that streamlines the transcription process, enabling independent transcribers to work more efficiently and transcription agencies to reduce costs. DepoScribe.ai is dedicated to continuous innovation, aiming to revolutionize the legal transcription landscape and empower stakeholders with advanced solutions.
Todd Seligman
DepoDirect
todds@depodirect.com