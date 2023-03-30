DepoDirect Launches AI Transcription Tool - DepoScribe

DepoDirect, a virtual legal event platform for law firms and insurance companies, has released its AI transcription tool, DepoScribe.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DepoDirect, a virtual legal event platform for law firms and insurance companies, today announced the release of its AI transcription tool, DepoScribe. DepoScribe will enable users to quickly generate legally formatted rough transcripts in half the time.
DepoScribe is part of DepoDirects’s expanding virtual legal services portfolio, which includes a best-in-class solution for online deposition services and the educational resource, the DepoDirect Academy.
DepoScribe users can directly upload their audio files, identify individual speakers and generate formatted rough transcripts with Q&A, Colloquy, and appropriate local formatting for all fifty states using DepoDirect's purpose built AI speech to text algorithm. Its simple workflow and accessibility will ensure transcribers of all size and in every region can benefit from DepoScribe’s increased efficiency and cost savings.
"DepoDirect is continuing to push innovation in legal tech through AI and virtual services,” said Michael Cantrell, Head of Product at DepoDirect. “DepoScribe is an easy to use software solution that will cut transcription time in half and allow transcribers to take on more jobs in the same amount of time."
“Legal transcribers are a highly underserved segment of the legal industry in terms of legal specific technology,” said Todd Seligman, DepoDirect CEO. “In the same way Chat-GPT allows people to no longer have to write from a blank page, DepoScribe.ai allows legal transcribers to not just transcribe from a highly accurate AI draft, but one that’s legally formatted.”
DepoScribe will debut at the The American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers in New Orleans this month.
DepoDirect is at the forefront of digital litigation support, recently having established a technology partnership with Zoom and servicing legal and insurance clients nationwide. Co-founded in 2021 by digital deposition veterans Todd Seligman and Alex Loverde, DepoDirect has quickly become the world’s most innovative online deposition platform and in 2022 closed an initial $2 million funding round receiving backing from well-known venture capital firms Okapi Ventures, ffVC and First Mile Ventures along with the venture fund of Cooley LLP, a well-recognized AmLaw 100 law firm.
About DepoDirect
DepoDirect, based in Los Angeles, California, has emerged to become the best-in-class solution for online deposition services and now offers full Zoom integration within its platform. DepoDirect offers law firms and insurance companies tremendous time savings along with cost savings of up to 50% on their deposition service expenses while providing many advantages over traditional in-person deposition services and other online deposition providers. Examples include a trained technician included on every deposition at no additional cost; a first-in-class Exhibit Suite that seamlessly publishes, stamps, annotates, and uploads documents to all participants with no unnecessary delays; and independent control of exhibit documents and the ability to import new exhibits at any time. DepoDirect offers a white-glove experience for a fraction of the cost of other deposition services. DepoDirect has sponsorships and partnerships with the American Bar Association (ABA), the American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers (AAERT), and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM). www.depodirect.com.
