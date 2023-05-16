DepoScribe Launches AI Transcription Tool To Transform Legal Transcription Business
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DepoDirect, Inc, a virtual legal event platform for law firms and insurance companies, announces the launch of its brand-new AI transcription product, DepoScribe.ai, a breakthrough transcription technology that transforms the way legal events are transcribed. After debuting in Beta, DepoScribe.ai will now be widely available, offering an unprecedented opportunity for independent legal transcribers and transcription agencies to supercharge their businesses.
The DepoScribe AI engine automates the bulk of transcription work, effortlessly ingesting audio files of Depositions & Court proceedings and delivering highly accurate and legally formatted Roughs for transcribers, allowing them to save up to 75% of the time it typically takes to complete their transcripts. This increase in speed and efficiency could allow Independent Transcribers to double their per hour revenue, while larger Transcription Agencies can cut their transcription costs in half.
Key features of DepoScribe.ai include advanced capabilities such as automatic identification of Q & A and colloquy, speaker designations, regional formatting, and much more. By automating these labor-intensive tasks, DepoScribe.ai empowers transcribers to focus on refining the transcript rather than spending hours on time-consuming transcription and formatting.
"We are thrilled to introduce DepoScribe.ai to the legal industry," said Todd Seligman – CEO at DepoScribe.ai. "DepoScribe is the first AI legal transcript product that truly solves the most pressing question of 'how do we generate an AI produced rough transcript that is actually good enough to use as the raw material to take to a final draft? This marks a new era in legal transcription, providing a solution that is accurate, cost-effective, and easily integrates into any workflow."
DepoScribe's Head of Product, Michael Cantrell said, "There will always be a need for a human to scope and proof the final draft of transcripts. With DepoScribe.ai, we want our AI engine to create the quality rough draft that allows a human transcriber to produce transcripts faster, boosting their income in the process. Deposcribe.ai is designed to perfectly fit into a transcriber's existing workflow without forcing them to change text editors, playback tools, or download new software. We want to meet transcribers where they are with the tools they already know."
DepoScribe.ai is committed to providing legal transcribers new and better ways to grow their businesses. Transcribers never need to start their work from a blank page again, DepoScribe enables them to streamline their workflow, have immediately available Roughs for delivery to clients and maximize their revenue.
For more information about DepoScribe.ai and to start using their transformative transcription technology, please visit deposcribe.ai or contact support@deposcribe.ai.
About DepoScribe.ai:
DepoScribe.ai is a product of DepoDirect, Inc. By identifying and addressing critical pain-points, DepoScribe.ai is a state-of-the-art transcription platform that streamlines the transcription process, enabling independent transcribers to work more efficiently and transcription agencies to reduce costs. DepoScribe.ai is dedicated to continuous innovation, aiming to revolutionize the legal transcription landscape and empower stakeholders with advanced solutions.
Todd Seligman
The DepoScribe AI engine automates the bulk of transcription work, effortlessly ingesting audio files of Depositions & Court proceedings and delivering highly accurate and legally formatted Roughs for transcribers, allowing them to save up to 75% of the time it typically takes to complete their transcripts. This increase in speed and efficiency could allow Independent Transcribers to double their per hour revenue, while larger Transcription Agencies can cut their transcription costs in half.
Key features of DepoScribe.ai include advanced capabilities such as automatic identification of Q & A and colloquy, speaker designations, regional formatting, and much more. By automating these labor-intensive tasks, DepoScribe.ai empowers transcribers to focus on refining the transcript rather than spending hours on time-consuming transcription and formatting.
"We are thrilled to introduce DepoScribe.ai to the legal industry," said Todd Seligman – CEO at DepoScribe.ai. "DepoScribe is the first AI legal transcript product that truly solves the most pressing question of 'how do we generate an AI produced rough transcript that is actually good enough to use as the raw material to take to a final draft? This marks a new era in legal transcription, providing a solution that is accurate, cost-effective, and easily integrates into any workflow."
DepoScribe's Head of Product, Michael Cantrell said, "There will always be a need for a human to scope and proof the final draft of transcripts. With DepoScribe.ai, we want our AI engine to create the quality rough draft that allows a human transcriber to produce transcripts faster, boosting their income in the process. Deposcribe.ai is designed to perfectly fit into a transcriber's existing workflow without forcing them to change text editors, playback tools, or download new software. We want to meet transcribers where they are with the tools they already know."
DepoScribe.ai is committed to providing legal transcribers new and better ways to grow their businesses. Transcribers never need to start their work from a blank page again, DepoScribe enables them to streamline their workflow, have immediately available Roughs for delivery to clients and maximize their revenue.
For more information about DepoScribe.ai and to start using their transformative transcription technology, please visit deposcribe.ai or contact support@deposcribe.ai.
About DepoScribe.ai:
DepoScribe.ai is a product of DepoDirect, Inc. By identifying and addressing critical pain-points, DepoScribe.ai is a state-of-the-art transcription platform that streamlines the transcription process, enabling independent transcribers to work more efficiently and transcription agencies to reduce costs. DepoScribe.ai is dedicated to continuous innovation, aiming to revolutionize the legal transcription landscape and empower stakeholders with advanced solutions.
Todd Seligman
DepoDirect
email us here