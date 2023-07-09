Submit Release
News Search

There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,950 in the last 365 days.

PV GAS to receive first imported LNG shipment

VIETNAM, July 9 -  

HÀ NỘI — Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) is expected to receive the first imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from supplier Shell on July 10.

Specially, the Maran Gas Achilles ship, flying a Greek flag, will transport 70,000 tonnes of LNG from Bontang port in Indonesia to Thị Vải LNG warehouse in southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu province.

Deputy General Director of PV GAS Trần Nhật Huy said that the company has completed the construction of the infrastructure of the Thị Vải LNG warehouse and it is ready for LNG import and export.

PV GAS said that LNG infrastructure will basically meet the energy demand for the Southern region in the future.

The Thị Vải LNG warehouse will be the first and largest LNG warehouse in Việt Nam with a capacity of one million tonnes per year in its first phase. PV GAS has a plan to expand the warehouse’s capacity to three million tonnes per year in the second phase. — VNS

 

You just read:

PV GAS to receive first imported LNG shipment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more