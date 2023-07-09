PV GAS to receive first imported LNG shipment

VIETNAM, July 9 -

HÀ NỘI — Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) is expected to receive the first imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from supplier Shell on July 10.

Specially, the Maran Gas Achilles ship, flying a Greek flag, will transport 70,000 tonnes of LNG from Bontang port in Indonesia to Thị Vải LNG warehouse in southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu province.

Deputy General Director of PV GAS Trần Nhật Huy said that the company has completed the construction of the infrastructure of the Thị Vải LNG warehouse and it is ready for LNG import and export.

PV GAS said that LNG infrastructure will basically meet the energy demand for the Southern region in the future.

The Thị Vải LNG warehouse will be the first and largest LNG warehouse in Việt Nam with a capacity of one million tonnes per year in its first phase. PV GAS has a plan to expand the warehouse’s capacity to three million tonnes per year in the second phase. — VNS