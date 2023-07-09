Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2500 Burns Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 7, 2023, in the 2500 Burns Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect took property from the victim then fled the scene.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, 26-year-old Damarzio Wells, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.