MEDIA ALERT: 18 Distinguished National Leaders to Speak at Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree

General Stanley McChrystal – Former commander of US and International Forces in Afghanistan Julie Sweet – Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Accenture Scott Pelley – 60 Minutes Correspondent and Former CBS News Anchor and Managing Editor Elaine P. Ho – Chief Diversity Officer at NASA Eric Traupe – Former Assistant Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Media Opportunity to Cover in-Person Presentations by 18 Notable and Newsworthy Individuals At “Leadership Heights” Program at BSA’s 2023 National Jamboree

MOUNT HOPE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTENTION: ASSIGNMENT EDITORS – PRINT, BROADCAST AND ONLINE MEDIA

WHAT: The Boy Scouts of America’s 2023 National Jamboree “Shaping Future Leaders” Speaker Series at Leadership Heights Program.

WHEN: Jamboree Media Access is available from July 20 - 27, 2023. The Leadership Heights Program runs concurrent with the Jamboree

WHERE: Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve in Mount Hope, West Virginia

SPEAKER SCHEDULE:

July 20

o Michael Sears -- Director of Leadership Innovation, Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership, United States Naval Academy (10:00 AM & 11:00 AM)

o Brad Tilden -- Retired Chairman and CEO of Alaska Air Group and incoming 39th National Chairman of the Boy Scouts of America (12:00 NOON)

o Eric Traupe -- National Intelligence Leader; Former CIA Assistant Director (1:00 PM & 2:00 PM)

July 21

o Guy Snodgrass -- Former TOPGUN Instructor and Pentagon Communications Director (10:00 AM & 11:00 AM)

o Roger Mosby -- 14th Scout Executive, President and CEO of the Boy Scouts of America (12:00 NOON)

o General Andy Munera -- Commanding General, U.S. Army Cadet Command (1:00 PM)

July 22

o Elaine Ho -- Chief Diversity Officer at NASA (10:00 AM & 11:00 AM)

o Dave Scott -- Head of FBI Cyber Operations, former Chief of Public Integrity / Civil Rights for the FBI (1:00 PM & 2:00 PM)

July 24

o Jame "Doc" McCloughan -- Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient (12:00 NOON)

o General John Evans -- Commanding General of U.S. Army North (1:00 PM)

o General Stan McChrystal -- Former Commander of US and International Forces in Afghanistan (4:00 PM)

o Julie Sweet -- Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Accenture (4:00 PM)

July 25

o Scott Mann -- U.S. Army Green Beret, Pineapple Express Mission Leader (10:00 AM & 11:00 AM)

o Dan McCarthy -- Retired Vice Admiral, United States Navy & former Group Director, Summit Bechtel Reserve (12:00 NOON)

o DeDe Halfhill -- Renowned Leadership Expert and Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel (1:00 PM & 2:00 PM)

July 26

o Deborah L. Birx, M.D. -- Former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator (10:00 AM & 11:00 AM)

o Scott Sorrels -- Retired partner Eversheds Sutherland and current National Commissioner, Boy Scouts of America (12:00 NOON)

o Hakeem Oluyesi -- Astrophysicist, and Former Space Science Education Lead for NASA (1:00 PM & 2:00 PM)

July 27

o Scott Pelley -- 60 Minutes Correspondent and Former Anchor and Managing Editor of CBS News (3:00 PM)

WHY: The National Jamboree provides journalists with opportunities to report on amazing sights, people and stories. Leadership Heights is a program that runs concurrent with a broad range of Jamboree activity. The BSA’s dedicated Media Team will be on hand to assist in securing the best coverage possible.

HOW: All Journalists Are Required to Pre-Register for Media Credentials. No written or phone requests will be accepted.

ABOUT THE JAMBOREE:

The National Jamboree is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the Boy Scouts of America. Held every four years, the Jamboree offers a program of educational and training events; high adventure activities; tests of strength and endurance; entertainment, and comradery with fellow Scouts from around the nation.

2023 will be the first National Jamboree to include ScoutsBSA female participants. Boy Scouts were renamed to ScoutsBSA with the introduction of female participants in 2019.

The National Jamboree is the best of Scouting rolled into 10 days of friends, fun and adventure. Held in the wilds of West Virginia, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is a training, Scouting, and adventure center for the millions of youths and adults involved in the Boy Scouts of America and anyone who loves the outdoors.

Bordering the New River Gorge National Park, the site also serves as the permanent home for the Boy Scouts of America’s National Jamborees and features more than 14,000 acres of excitement and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will help attendees “Live Scouting’s Adventure.”

ABOUT THE LEADERSHIP HEIGHTS PROGRAM:

The Leadership Heights Program helps Scouts take their leadership to all-new heights through four components: Launch, Experiences, Speaker Series, and Elevate. After gathering in Summit Center and then hiking to the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center, Scouts will engage in a series of interactive experiences that test their leadership, communication, and team-building skills.

Compelling speakers who are prominent leaders from different industries, nonprofits, universities, and the military will help shape a Scout’s understanding and appreciation for leading and leadership. The experience is topped off by Elevate, an immersive experience that will challenge Scouts and ask for their commitment to lead our world ‘forward.'

DETAILS: Additional information on media coverage are available at https://jamboree.scouting.org/media/. Media inquiries may be sent to PR@Scouting.org.

# # #