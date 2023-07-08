Development of fishery industry in Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, July 8 - On July 8, during his working tour in the cities and districts of Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, released one million fish into the Sir River in the city of Khujand for the development of the fishery industry.

It should be noted that the released fish are of white amur, silver carp and sazan breeds, which were bred in the ponds of the fish farm of "Tajik Fish Corporation" LLC in Bobojon Ghafurov district. This initiative of the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmonwas was carried out by the Executive body of state authority of Sughd Province and the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in order to increase the fish population in the Sir River.

As officials informed, now 63 fish farming farms are registered in Sughd Province, the total area of ponds for fish breeding is 685 hectares. Aquaculture farms operate in Bobojon Ghafurov, Jabbor Rasulov, Spitamen, Asht, Ainy districts and in the cities of Konibodom, Isfara and Panjakent, where mainly fish of the white amur, silver carp, sazan, trout, sturgeon and several other species are cultivated.

According to the information of the officials, the fishes white amur, silver carp and sazan depending on weather conditions, on average, gain weight from 600 grams to 1 kilo 500 grams in 1 year.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that 430.70 tons of fish meat was produced in Sughd Province in 6 months of current year, which is 121 tons more than the same period last year.

In 2022, one million and 600 fish were released into the Bahri Tojik (Tajik Sea) reservoir and the Sir River. This year, according to the plan, 4 million fish will be released in stages. The purpose of releasing fish into reservoirs and lakes is to increase the number of fish and develop the fishery industry in the country.

At the same time, in the aquariums, species of fish from the family of sturgeon and trout were introduced, which are bred in fish farms of the region. The establishment of fish farms contributes to the development of the industry, and in this context, the development of the food industry and the supply of the domestic market with dietary fish meat.

After the release of fish into the Sir River, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave useful instructions and advice to specialists in the field for the further development of this lucrative sector of the national economy.