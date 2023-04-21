AIROI launches ‘Green-Carbon’ Wallet

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on EARTH DAY, we are pleased to confirm our continued commitment, to helping Governments, Corporates, and Individuals, not just to measure their carbon footprint, but to also reduce it, using scientific methods to measure, monitor and reduce CO2 emissions. We do this across industries and countries.

At AIROI, we have developed a ‘Green-carbon’ wallet, which not only serves as a marketplace for buyers to purchase carbon credits or plastic credits, to offset their emission levels, but also for sellers to trade in their carbon or plastic credits. The ‘Green-carbon’ wallet is being launched today, 22nd April 2023, on Earth Day. This Green-Carbon Wallet, helps you measure your carbon footprint, calculate how many credits/offsets you have, and allows you to connect with potential buyers to sell or offset your credits.

Says Badrinath Narasimhan, Co-Founder of AIROI, incorporated in the US, “Our commitment to making our only home – Earth – achieve Net Zero, is stronger than ever before. We have dedicated a lot of resources to help monitor and reduce, the current levels of GHG emissions. We cover key sectors, be it agriculture, smart cities, energy management solutions, transport, solar and wind energy, building management systems, waste management, and many more. The launch of the ‘Green-Carbon’ wallet is a step in this direction.’

AIROIs eco-system is evolving to include corporates and individuals from around the world, establishing a platform, where we all speak in one voice – Reduce emissions to save our home – Planet Earth.

You can connect with us at www.airoi.com or info@airoi.com. We will look forward to hearing from you on how we can all come together, with one voice, and one mission – save our home!