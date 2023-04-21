Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,913 in the last 365 days.

AIROI launches ‘Green-Carbon’ Wallet

AIROI launches ‘Green-Carbon’ Wallet

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on EARTH DAY, we are pleased to confirm our continued commitment, to helping Governments, Corporates, and Individuals, not just to measure their carbon footprint, but to also reduce it, using scientific methods to measure, monitor and reduce CO2 emissions. We do this across industries and countries.

At AIROI, we have developed a ‘Green-carbon’ wallet, which not only serves as a marketplace for buyers to purchase carbon credits or plastic credits, to offset their emission levels, but also for sellers to trade in their carbon or plastic credits. The ‘Green-carbon’ wallet is being launched today, 22nd April 2023, on Earth Day. This Green-Carbon Wallet, helps you measure your carbon footprint, calculate how many credits/offsets you have, and allows you to connect with potential buyers to sell or offset your credits.

Says Badrinath Narasimhan, Co-Founder of AIROI, incorporated in the US, “Our commitment to making our only home – Earth – achieve Net Zero, is stronger than ever before. We have dedicated a lot of resources to help monitor and reduce, the current levels of GHG emissions. We cover key sectors, be it agriculture, smart cities, energy management solutions, transport, solar and wind energy, building management systems, waste management, and many more. The launch of the ‘Green-Carbon’ wallet is a step in this direction.’

AIROIs eco-system is evolving to include corporates and individuals from around the world, establishing a platform, where we all speak in one voice – Reduce emissions to save our home – Planet Earth.

You can connect with us at www.airoi.com or info@airoi.com. We will look forward to hearing from you on how we can all come together, with one voice, and one mission – save our home!

Badrinath Narasimhan
AIROI Inc
email us here
+1 800 587 7992

You just read:

AIROI launches ‘Green-Carbon’ Wallet

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more