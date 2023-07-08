I-79 southbound lane closures in Marion County postponed

Page Content

Southbound lane closures of Interstate 79 at the Pleasant Valley exit (Exit 135) for Monday, July 10, 2023, have been postponed.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is continuing to work with the contractor on specific details of the job including shortening the potential closure of lanes.

The lane closure was scheduled to prepare to shift southbound traffic into northbound lanes. The work is part of an ongoing project to widen I-79 to six lanes between South Fairmont and the Pleasant Valley exit.

WVDOT plans to begin this portion of the project in late July. The work is expected to take about a week.

Additional details about this portion of the project will be released to the public via press release.

