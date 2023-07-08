Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,526 in the last 365 days.

I-79 southbound lane closures in Marion County postponed

Page Content

Southbound lane closures of Interstate 79 at the Pleasant Valley exit (Exit 135) for Monday, July 10, 2023, have been postponed.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is continuing to work with the contractor on specific details of the job including shortening the potential closure of lanes.

The lane closure was scheduled to prepare to shift southbound traffic into northbound lanes. The work is part of an ongoing project to widen I-79 to six lanes between South Fairmont and the Pleasant Valley exit.

WVDOT plans to begin this portion of the project in late July. The work is expected to take about a week.

Additional details about this portion of the project will be released to the public via press release.

You just read:

I-79 southbound lane closures in Marion County postponed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more