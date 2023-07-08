Suspect Sought in Robbery Offenses in the Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to robbery offenses that occurred in the Seventh District. The offenses and photos of the suspect are listed below:

Armed Robbery Offenses in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 8:50 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect grabbed scissors from the sales counter and brandished the scissors at an employee. The suspect took money from a cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 23-052-463

On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 11:36 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife at an employee and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-107-048

On Friday, July 7, 2023, at approximately 10:00 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife at an employee and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-109-545

Robbery Offenses in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 8:46 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife at an employee and jumped over the sales counter. The suspect attempted to open two cash registers. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 23-106-469

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, at approximately 9:52 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect jumped over a sales counter and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-102-083

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.