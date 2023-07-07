Indicted Suspects Sought

Previously, on June 27, 2023, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) arrested 12 alleged members of a violent drug trafficking organization known as the “Kennedy Street Crew,” or “KDY,” on charges including conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of firearms by persons convicted of a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition to the arrests, law enforcement seized multiple firearms and narcotics.

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating four additional suspects who are wanted pursuant to a United States District Court indictment for similar charges that are associated with the previous arrests.

The wanted suspects can be seen below:

24-year-old Warren Lawrence Fields, III, of Oxon Hill, MD.

19-year-old Keion Michael Brown, of Northwest, DC.

18-year-old Jovan Williams, of Northeast, DC.

27-year-old Juwan Demetrius Clark, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

