Daily Session Report for Friday, July 07, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 7, 2023
Convened at 10 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative McNeill.
Communications Received
The Speaker acknowledges receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding Actuarial Notes for the Following:
- House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01768;
- House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01772;
- House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01769;
- House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01773
Committee on Committees appoints the following members to the following Committees:
Aging & Older Adult Services
Kevin Boyle
Tim Briggs
Agriculture & Rural Affairs:
Donna Bullock
Frank Burns
Children & Youth
Scott Conklin
Mary Jo Daley
Commerce
Jason Dawkins
Dan Deasy
Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities
Dan Frankel
Bob Freeman
Education
John Galloway
Pat Harkins
Environmental Resources & Energy
Frank Burns
Scott Conklin
Finance
Anita Kulik
Rob Matzie
Game & Fisheries
Ed Neilson
Eddie Pashinski
Gaming Oversight
Steve Samuelson
Pete Schweyer
Health
Jared Solomon
Mike Sturla
Housing & Community Development
Greg Vitali
Kevin Boyle
Human Services
Tim Briggs
Donna Bullock
Judiciary
Patty Kim
Steve Kinsey
Labor & Industry
Mary Jo Daley
Dan Deasy
Liquor Control
Jason Dawkins
Dan Frankel
Local Government
John Galloway
Pat Harkins
Professional Licensure
Bob Freeman
Patty Kim
State Government
Steve Kinsey
Anita Kulik
Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development
Rob Matzie
Ed Neilson
Transportation
Eddie Pashinkski
Steve Samuelson
Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness
Pete Schweyer
Jared Solomon
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Hill-Evans, Chair
Committee on Committees
Committee on Committees Supplemental Report
July 7, 2023
Thomas Mehaffie resigns Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Barb Gleim elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Alec Ryncavage elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
John Schlegel elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Joseph Kerwin resign Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
Thomas Jones elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
David Zimmerman elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
Charity Grimm-Krupa elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
Leslie Rossi elected to Children and Youth Committee
Thomas Kutz elected to Children and Youth Committee
Dallas Kephart elected to Commerce Committee
Valerie Gaydos elected to Commerce Committee
Joseph Adams elected to Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee
Aaron Kaufer elected to Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee
Dane Watro elected to Education Committee
Jill Cooper elected to Education Committee
Jamie Barton elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Parke Wentling elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Marla Brown elected to Finance Committee
Dallas Kephart elected to Finance Committee
Thomas Mehaffie resigns Game and Fisheries Committee
Joseph D’Orsie elected to Game and Fisheries Committee
Torren Ecker elected to Game and Fisheries Committee
Joseph Hamm elected to Game and Fisheries Committee
Thomas Mehaffie elected to Gaming Oversight Committee
Joseph Hogan elected to Gaming Oversight Committee
Joanne Stehr elected to Health Committee
David Rowe elected to Health Committee
Milou Mackenzie elected to Housing and Community Development Committee
Michael Cabell elected to Housing and Community Development Committee
Shelby Labs elected to Human Services Committee
KC Tomlinson elected to Human Services Committee
Jack Rader elected to Insurance Committee
Brett Miller elected to Insurance Committee
Kate Klunk elected to Judiciary Committee
Joseph Kerwin elected to Judiciary Committee
Torren Ecker elected to Labor and Industry Committee
Stephanie Borowitz elected to Labor and Industry Committee
Brian Smith elected to Liquor Control Committee
Marci Mustello elected to Liquor Control Committee
Wendy Fink elected to Local Government Committee
Jake Banta elected to Local Government Committee
Thomas Mehaffie elected to Professional Licensure Committee
Valerie Gaydos elected to Professional Licensure Committee
Timothy Bonner elected to State Government Committee
Paul Schemel elected to State Government Committee
Jamie Flick elected to Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee
Timothy Twardzik elected to Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee
Donna Scheuren elected to Transportation Committee
Perry Stambaugh elected to Transportation Committee
Michael Stender elected to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee
Zach Mako elected to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Tina Picket, Republican Chair
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 174 Transportation
HB 1561 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
HB 231 To Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 484 To State Government
HB 908 To State Government
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 716 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 859 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1130 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1173 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1218 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1394 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1448 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1515 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 829 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1422 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HR 44 From Judiciary Reported as Amended
HR 168 From Rules as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2023 as "Foster Care Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
A Resolution designating August 7, 2023, as "Purple Heart Day" in Pennsylvania.
203-0
A Resolution amending House Rules 43 and 45, further providing for standing committees and subcommittees and for powers and duties of standing committees and subcommittees.
202-1
Motion to Suspend the Rules for Immediate Consideration of HR168 Pursuant to Rule 77
(Cutler)
202-1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives has adjourned
Until, Tuesday July 11, 2023 at 12 P.M.
for Non-Voting Session
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.