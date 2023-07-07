Daily Session Report for Friday, July 07, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 7, 2023

Convened at 10 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative McNeill.

Communications Received

The Speaker acknowledges receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding Actuarial Notes for the Following:

House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01768;

House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01772;

House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01769;

House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01773

Committee on Committees appoints the following members to the following Committees:

Aging & Older Adult Services

Kevin Boyle

Tim Briggs

Agriculture & Rural Affairs:

Donna Bullock

Frank Burns

Children & Youth

Scott Conklin

Mary Jo Daley

Commerce

Jason Dawkins

Dan Deasy

Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities

Dan Frankel

Bob Freeman

Education

John Galloway

Pat Harkins

Environmental Resources & Energy

Frank Burns

Scott Conklin

Finance

Anita Kulik

Rob Matzie

Game & Fisheries

Ed Neilson

Eddie Pashinski

Gaming Oversight

Steve Samuelson

Pete Schweyer

Health

Jared Solomon

Mike Sturla

Housing & Community Development

Greg Vitali

Kevin Boyle

Human Services

Tim Briggs

Donna Bullock

Judiciary

Patty Kim

Steve Kinsey

Labor & Industry

Mary Jo Daley

Dan Deasy

Liquor Control

Jason Dawkins

Dan Frankel

Local Government

John Galloway

Pat Harkins

Professional Licensure

Bob Freeman

Patty Kim

State Government

Steve Kinsey

Anita Kulik

Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development

Rob Matzie

Ed Neilson

Transportation

Eddie Pashinkski

Steve Samuelson

Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

Pete Schweyer

Jared Solomon

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

Committee on Committees

Committee on Committees Supplemental Report

July 7, 2023

Thomas Mehaffie resigns Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Barb Gleim elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Alec Ryncavage elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

John Schlegel elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Joseph Kerwin resign Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee

Thomas Jones elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee

David Zimmerman elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee

Charity Grimm-Krupa elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee

Leslie Rossi elected to Children and Youth Committee

Thomas Kutz elected to Children and Youth Committee

Dallas Kephart elected to Commerce Committee

Valerie Gaydos elected to Commerce Committee

Joseph Adams elected to Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee

Aaron Kaufer elected to Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee

Dane Watro elected to Education Committee

Jill Cooper elected to Education Committee

Jamie Barton elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Parke Wentling elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Marla Brown elected to Finance Committee

Dallas Kephart elected to Finance Committee

Thomas Mehaffie resigns Game and Fisheries Committee

Joseph D’Orsie elected to Game and Fisheries Committee

Torren Ecker elected to Game and Fisheries Committee

Joseph Hamm elected to Game and Fisheries Committee

Thomas Mehaffie elected to Gaming Oversight Committee

Joseph Hogan elected to Gaming Oversight Committee

Joanne Stehr elected to Health Committee

David Rowe elected to Health Committee

Milou Mackenzie elected to Housing and Community Development Committee

Michael Cabell elected to Housing and Community Development Committee

Shelby Labs elected to Human Services Committee

KC Tomlinson elected to Human Services Committee

Jack Rader elected to Insurance Committee

Brett Miller elected to Insurance Committee

Kate Klunk elected to Judiciary Committee

Joseph Kerwin elected to Judiciary Committee

Torren Ecker elected to Labor and Industry Committee

Stephanie Borowitz elected to Labor and Industry Committee

Brian Smith elected to Liquor Control Committee

Marci Mustello elected to Liquor Control Committee

Wendy Fink elected to Local Government Committee

Jake Banta elected to Local Government Committee

Thomas Mehaffie elected to Professional Licensure Committee

Valerie Gaydos elected to Professional Licensure Committee

Timothy Bonner elected to State Government Committee

Paul Schemel elected to State Government Committee

Jamie Flick elected to Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee

Timothy Twardzik elected to Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee

Donna Scheuren elected to Transportation Committee

Perry Stambaugh elected to Transportation Committee

Michael Stender elected to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee

Zach Mako elected to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Tina Picket, Republican Chair

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 174 Transportation

HB 1561 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 231 To Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 484 To State Government

HB 908 To State Government

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 716 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 859 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1130 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1173 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1218 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1394 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1448 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1515 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 829 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1422 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HR 44 From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HR 168 From Rules as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 126 A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2023 as "Foster Care Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 147 A Resolution designating August 7, 2023, as "Purple Heart Day" in Pennsylvania. 203-0 HR 168 A Resolution amending House Rules 43 and 45, further providing for standing committees and subcommittees and for powers and duties of standing committees and subcommittees. 202-1 Motion to Suspend the Rules for Immediate Consideration of HR168 Pursuant to Rule 77 (Cutler) 202-1

The House of Representatives has adjourned

Until, Tuesday July 11, 2023 at 12 P.M.

for Non-Voting Session

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.